US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
05:31 PM • 6746 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
04:59 PM • 12397 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 17318 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 17406 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 39075 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 24324 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 25683 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 26307 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 26910 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29939 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
94%
754mm
Popular news
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"September 8, 12:23 PM • 29817 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 19911 views
Ukraine showed world diplomats the consequences of the Russian strike on the Government buildingPhotoSeptember 8, 01:17 PM • 10544 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 10007 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 9288 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 17314 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 19963 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 73968 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 57954 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 58756 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
London
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 9354 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 10036 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 73968 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 39584 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 43559 views
Actual
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
Leopard 2
Shahed-136
Diia (service)

US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

The Trump administration unilaterally terminated memoranda of understanding, ending cooperation with European countries in combating disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran. This decision has been called "unilateral disarmament" in the information war.

US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran

The administration of US President Donald Trump has unilaterally ceased cooperation with European countries in combating disinformation spread by Russia, China, and Iran. This is reported by The Financial Times, citing three European officials, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that last week, the US State Department sent official notices of termination of memorandums of understanding signed under the administration of Joe Biden.

Earlier last year, the US and about 22 countries in Europe and Africa signed memorandums of understanding aimed at coordinating actions to identify and expose harmful information spread by foreign governments. The memorandums were part of the Global Engagement Center (GEC) initiative, which was engaged in combating disinformation abroad.

- the report says.

Former GEC head James Rubin called the termination of the memorandums "unilateral disarmament" in the information war with Russia and China: "Information warfare is the reality of our time, and artificial intelligence will only increase the risks from it," Rubin stated.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda campaigns in the first two weeks of September. They are aimed at discrediting security guarantees for Ukraine, the negotiation process, and international support for Kyiv.

Putin prepares informational alibi for new strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Center for Countering Disinformation02.09.25, 15:52 • 4077 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Fake news
Financial Times
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
China
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Kyiv