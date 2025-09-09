US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran

The administration of US President Donald Trump has unilaterally ceased cooperation with European countries in combating disinformation spread by Russia, China, and Iran. This is reported by The Financial Times, citing three European officials, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It is noted that last week, the US State Department sent official notices of termination of memorandums of understanding signed under the administration of Joe Biden.

Earlier last year, the US and about 22 countries in Europe and Africa signed memorandums of understanding aimed at coordinating actions to identify and expose harmful information spread by foreign governments. The memorandums were part of the Global Engagement Center (GEC) initiative, which was engaged in combating disinformation abroad. - the report says.

Former GEC head James Rubin called the termination of the memorandums "unilateral disarmament" in the information war with Russia and China: "Information warfare is the reality of our time, and artificial intelligence will only increase the risks from it," Rubin stated.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda campaigns in the first two weeks of September. They are aimed at discrediting security guarantees for Ukraine, the negotiation process, and international support for Kyiv.

Putin prepares informational alibi for new strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Center for Countering Disinformation