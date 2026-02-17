$43.170.07
US does not know if Russians are serious about ending the war in Ukraine - Ambassador to NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The US continues diplomatic efforts to end the war but considers negotiations difficult. US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker noted that territory is a key issue and President Trump plays an important role in the negotiation process.

US does not know if Russians are serious about ending the war in Ukraine - Ambassador to NATO

The United States continues diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine, but acknowledges that the negotiation process will be difficult and depends on the readiness of both sides. This was stated by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker on FOX News, as reported by UNN.

According to him, Washington is currently not confident that Russia is truly committed to ending hostilities, but expects negotiations in Geneva.

We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending this war. But we expect productive negotiations in Geneva. At the same time, it is obvious that ending the war requires the readiness of both sides 

– Whitaker noted.

He emphasized that the war must be stopped as soon as possible due to massive human losses.

This war must end. The bloodshed must stop – President Trump is absolutely clear about this 

– said the ambassador.

Whitaker stressed that the key and most difficult issue in the negotiations remains the issue of territories.

These are extremely complex and intricate issues. As noted earlier, everything essentially comes down to one thing – territories. And this will be the hardest issue to resolve 

– he explained.

Separately, the US Ambassador to NATO emphasized the role of the US President in the negotiation process regarding Ukraine.

President Trump deserves credit, because he is the only one who can bring both sides to the negotiating table and continue to work on an agreement, if such an agreement is even possible 

– Whitaker stated.

According to him, the United States will continue to work with allies and partners to achieve an end to the war and a lasting peace for Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia are starting a new round of negotiations in Geneva.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

