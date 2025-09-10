US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer

On Tuesday, September 9, the US Department of Justice officially filed federal charges against Decarlos Brown, who killed Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

It is noted that prosecutors will ask the court to apply the highest degree of punishment - the death penalty.

If 34-year-old Decarlos Brown is found guilty of committing an act that caused death on public transport, he could face the death penalty for stabbing 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska during an unprovoked attack on a light rail car last month. - writes CNN.

It is also specified that Brown has also been charged by North Carolina state authorities with first-degree murder. During the crime, he used a pocket folding knife, which was found near the railway platform, according to court testimony.

Instead, lawyers will likely try to prove that the 34-year-old homeless man, who already has a considerable criminal history, suffered a psychological illness attack.

Recall

In August of this year, 23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, who fled the war, died from stab wounds at a railway station in Charlotte. Police arrested 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, who was charged with first-degree murder.

Donald Trump condemned this murder and blamed the Democratic Party for this crime, using the tragedy for political campaigning.

