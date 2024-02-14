US Defense Secretary discharged from hospital

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been discharged from the hospital and has already resumed his full duties, the U.S. Department of Defense reports, according to UNN. It is noted that after consulting with medical personnel, Minister Austin was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center today at approximately 15:30 local time.

Details

On the advice of his doctors, Secretary Austin will recover and perform his duties remotely from home for a period of time, and then return to work at the Pentagon later this week.

He/she has full access to unclassified and classified communication systems necessary to perform his/her duties.

Austin will return to work after being hospitalized for bladder problems.

Previously, he kept both his hospitalization and cancer a secret from President Biden. He will have to explain this to Congress at the end of February.

