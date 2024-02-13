Pentagon chief Austin, who was hospitalized the day before, will take part in the Ramstein meeting

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who was hospitalized on Sunday after being treated for prostate cancer, will take part in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein format) on February 14. This was reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN.

Details

"US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's doctors are optimistic that he will be able to return to his normal duties on Tuesday and attend a critical meeting on Ukraine the next day, despite a second emergency hospitalization after treatment for prostate cancer," the newspaper reports.

It is noted that Austin underwent a non-surgical procedure under general anesthesia and will be closely monitored overnight. Austin's doctors expect a "successful recovery.

"Austin, 70, was scheduled to fly to Brussels on Tuesday for an in-person meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, as well as a meeting of NATO defense ministers. But the Pentagon canceled those plans on Monday and announced that the meeting on Ukraine would now be held virtually," the newspaper adds.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday for an examination due to symptoms indicating urgent urological problems.

Lloyd Austin handed over his duties to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

The nineteenth meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein format) will be held in Brussels on February 14.