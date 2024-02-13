Pentagon chief Austin, who was hospitalized the day before, will take part in the Ramstein meeting

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 76472 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118865 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123485 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165355 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165518 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268239 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176934 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166876 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148634 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238162 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101154 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 69774 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 42760 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 38850 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 52152 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268239 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238162 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223480 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248930 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235004 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118861 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100636 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101063 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117550 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118172 views
Actual
Pentagon chief Austin, who was hospitalized the day before, will take part in the Ramstein meeting

Pentagon chief Austin, who was hospitalized the day before, will take part in the Ramstein meeting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26816 views

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will participate virtually in a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on February 14 after undergoing a medical procedure.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who was hospitalized on Sunday after being treated for prostate cancer, will take part in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein format) on February 14. This was reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN.

Details

"US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's doctors are optimistic that he will be able to return to his normal duties on Tuesday and attend a critical meeting on Ukraine the next day, despite a second emergency hospitalization after treatment for prostate cancer," the newspaper reports.

It is noted that Austin underwent a non-surgical procedure under general anesthesia and will be closely monitored overnight. Austin's doctors expect a "successful recovery.

"Austin, 70, was scheduled to fly to Brussels on Tuesday for an in-person meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, as well as a meeting of NATO defense ministers. But the Pentagon canceled those plans on Monday and announced that the meeting on Ukraine would now be held virtually," the newspaper adds.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday for an examination due to symptoms indicating urgent urological problems.

Lloyd Austin handed over his duties to Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

The nineteenth meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (Ramstein format) will be held in Brussels on February 14.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsHealth
voice-of-americaVoice of America
ramstein-air-baseRamstein Air Base
ukraine-defense-contact-groupUkraine Defense Contact Group
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
natoNATO
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
brusselsBrussels
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising