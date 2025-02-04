US judge extends pause on Trump's plan to freeze federal grants and loans

ukenru
02:39 PM • 42279 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 75471 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104101 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107315 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125793 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 102780 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131211 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103636 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113355 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116950 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100036 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 29099 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114194 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 34897 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108668 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 42279 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125793 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131211 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163766 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153750 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7658 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13600 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108668 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114194 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138984 views
US judge extends pause on Trump's plan to freeze federal grants and loans

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37657 views

U.S. District Judge Lauren Alikhan has extended a temporary injunction against a federal funding freeze initiated by the Trump administration. The judge believes the plan may violate Congress' constitutional authority.

In the United States, a judge has extended a pause on President Donald Trump's administration's plan to freeze federal loans, grants and other financial aid, saying he may be "violating" Congress' constitutional authority over government spending. This UNN reported, citing Reuters.

Details

U.S. District Judge Lauren Alikhan in Washington wrote that the funding freeze outlined in a White House budget office memorandum last week would be "potentially catastrophic" for organizations that rely on federal funding to carry out their missions and provide services to the public.

Her ruling, issued at the request of several advocacy groups, meant the politician is now subject to two temporary restraining orders. A federal judge in Rhode Island issued a similar order Friday at the behest of Democratic attorneys general from 22 states and the District of Columbia.  

Last week, Alikhan ordered a brief administrative pause preventing the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) from continuing to implement its policies while she ponders whether to issue a longer temporary restraining order.

In its memo, the Office of Management and Budget said the funding freeze is necessary to ensure that funding is consistent with President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration, climate change, diversity and other issues.

After first attempting to clarify the funding suspension, OMB withdrew its entire memo on Wednesday. The Republican presidential administration argued that the withdrawal was to end a lawsuit against Alikhan by a group of human rights organizations.

Her order will remain in place until she decides whether to issue an even longer preliminary injunction. The U.S. Justice Department, which is defending the Trump administration's policies in court, declined to comment.

But a judge appointed by Trump's predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, said a temporary restraining order is still needed because funding problems persist and there is nothing stopping OMB from reissuing the policy.

"She has not indicated when this freeze will end (if at all)," Alikhan wrote.

Supplement

Earlier, a federal judge in the District of Columbia temporarily blocked Donald Trump's order suspending funding through federal grants and loans, particularly for programs related to concepts of diversity and inclusion. 

So, Trump on his first day in office suspended all U.S. foreign aid programs for 90 days for review. It is unclear how many funds will be affected, as many programs have already been funded by Congress.

Already later, on January 24, the media, in particular Politico, reportedthat U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio suspended for 90 days the issuance of most foreign aid grants, which could also apply to Ukraine.

At the same time USAID Ukraine was ordered to stop all projects and spending. 

US Secretary of State Rubio declares himself acting director of USAID - CNN03.02.2025, 20:42 • 36696 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising