In the United States, a judge has extended a pause on President Donald Trump's administration's plan to freeze federal loans, grants and other financial aid, saying he may be "violating" Congress' constitutional authority over government spending. This UNN reported, citing Reuters.

Details

U.S. District Judge Lauren Alikhan in Washington wrote that the funding freeze outlined in a White House budget office memorandum last week would be "potentially catastrophic" for organizations that rely on federal funding to carry out their missions and provide services to the public.

Her ruling, issued at the request of several advocacy groups, meant the politician is now subject to two temporary restraining orders. A federal judge in Rhode Island issued a similar order Friday at the behest of Democratic attorneys general from 22 states and the District of Columbia.

Last week, Alikhan ordered a brief administrative pause preventing the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) from continuing to implement its policies while she ponders whether to issue a longer temporary restraining order.

In its memo, the Office of Management and Budget said the funding freeze is necessary to ensure that funding is consistent with President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration, climate change, diversity and other issues.

After first attempting to clarify the funding suspension, OMB withdrew its entire memo on Wednesday. The Republican presidential administration argued that the withdrawal was to end a lawsuit against Alikhan by a group of human rights organizations.

Her order will remain in place until she decides whether to issue an even longer preliminary injunction. The U.S. Justice Department, which is defending the Trump administration's policies in court, declined to comment.

But a judge appointed by Trump's predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, said a temporary restraining order is still needed because funding problems persist and there is nothing stopping OMB from reissuing the policy.

"She has not indicated when this freeze will end (if at all)," Alikhan wrote.

Supplement

Earlier, a federal judge in the District of Columbia temporarily blocked Donald Trump's order suspending funding through federal grants and loans, particularly for programs related to concepts of diversity and inclusion.

So, Trump on his first day in office suspended all U.S. foreign aid programs for 90 days for review. It is unclear how many funds will be affected, as many programs have already been funded by Congress.

Already later, on January 24, the media, in particular Politico, reportedthat U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio suspended for 90 days the issuance of most foreign aid grants, which could also apply to Ukraine.

At the same time USAID Ukraine was ordered to stop all projects and spending.

