US arrests businessman for supplying chips to sanctioned Russian company

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 15325 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 17336 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 23323 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 109469 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116684 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147868 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142672 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179122 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172777 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287988 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 59378 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 69562 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 97624 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 58723 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 33617 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 15325 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 109469 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287988 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254818 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239821 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 97624 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147868 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108698 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108552 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124540 views
US arrests businessman for supplying chips to sanctioned Russian company

US arrests businessman for supplying chips to sanctioned Russian company

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 70713 views

American businessman Ilya Kahn was arrested for supplying American chips and other products to a Russian company affiliated with the Russian Ministry of Defense, effectively bypassing US sanctions. If convicted, Kahn faces up to 20 years in prison.

The United States arrested businessman Ilya Kahn, who bypassed sanctions by supplying American chips and other products to a Russian company associated with the Russian Defense Ministry. This was reported by the press service of the US Department of Justice, UNN reports.

Details

According to the US Department of Justice, 66-year-old Ilya Kahn, a citizen of the United States, Israel, and Russia, was arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly participating in a multi-year scheme to export goods to Russian businesses.

Kahn supplied dual-use goods to the Electronic Computing and Information Systems Research and Production Center (ELVIS), which is one of the leading chip design centers in Russia. The Ministry of Justice points out that the clients of the Russian company are representatives of the Russian army and the FSB.

It is noted that Kahn is the owner of Senesys Incorporated and Sensor Design Association, which develop security software.

It was through these companies that Kahn sent thousands of microcontrollers, network boards, and a radio frequency transmitter to the Elvis Research and Development Center.

It is also noted that Elvis is under US sanctions. If convicted, Kahn faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Add

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that the sanctions policy of Western countries on the supply of critical weapons components to Russia is undoubtedly already noticeable, but it is important to continue and strengthen it. The enemy is trying to circumvent the sanctions in every possible way , using third-party intermediation and illegal purchases for supplies. That is why the task of forensic experts is to provide reliable evidence of Russian crimes and create a basis for further sanctions work.

"Most of the work is devoted to the study of microelectronics in Russian weapons, because this is what makes them possible to use in general. We see that high-tech foreign electronic components are in every Russian missile that the enemy uses to attack Ukraine. Without these parts, which are made by American, French, German and other manufacturers, the weapon would simply not exist. The aggressor country does not have enough technology and capacity to produce them. Already now, where possible, Russians are trying to replace foreign components with domestic ones in their missiles, but there are important strategic parts with which it is impossible to do so," said Ruvin.  

Recall

Washington has imposed sanctions against the United Arab Emirates, which transported Russian oil at prices higher than the limits set by the international coalition.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World

Contact us about advertising