US arrests businessman for supplying chips to sanctioned Russian company

The United States arrested businessman Ilya Kahn, who bypassed sanctions by supplying American chips and other products to a Russian company associated with the Russian Defense Ministry. This was reported by the press service of the US Department of Justice, UNN reports.

Details

According to the US Department of Justice, 66-year-old Ilya Kahn, a citizen of the United States, Israel, and Russia, was arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly participating in a multi-year scheme to export goods to Russian businesses.

Kahn supplied dual-use goods to the Electronic Computing and Information Systems Research and Production Center (ELVIS), which is one of the leading chip design centers in Russia. The Ministry of Justice points out that the clients of the Russian company are representatives of the Russian army and the FSB.

It is noted that Kahn is the owner of Senesys Incorporated and Sensor Design Association, which develop security software.

It was through these companies that Kahn sent thousands of microcontrollers, network boards, and a radio frequency transmitter to the Elvis Research and Development Center.

It is also noted that Elvis is under US sanctions. If convicted, Kahn faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Add

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that the sanctions policy of Western countries on the supply of critical weapons components to Russia is undoubtedly already noticeable, but it is important to continue and strengthen it. The enemy is trying to circumvent the sanctions in every possible way , using third-party intermediation and illegal purchases for supplies. That is why the task of forensic experts is to provide reliable evidence of Russian crimes and create a basis for further sanctions work.

"Most of the work is devoted to the study of microelectronics in Russian weapons, because this is what makes them possible to use in general. We see that high-tech foreign electronic components are in every Russian missile that the enemy uses to attack Ukraine. Without these parts, which are made by American, French, German and other manufacturers, the weapon would simply not exist. The aggressor country does not have enough technology and capacity to produce them. Already now, where possible, Russians are trying to replace foreign components with domestic ones in their missiles, but there are important strategic parts with which it is impossible to do so," said Ruvin.

Recall

