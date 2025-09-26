US approves sale of AIM-120D-3 missiles to Germany for $1.23 billion: details
Kyiv • UNN
The US State Department has approved the sale of 400 AIM-120D-3 air-to-air missiles to Germany. The deal, including ancillary equipment and services, is valued at $1.23 billion.
The United States Department of State has approved the sale of advanced AIM-120D-3 medium-range air-to-air missiles to Germany. The cost of the missiles, along with related equipment, amounted to approximately $1.23 billion, UNN reports, citing the Defense Security Cooperation Agency under the US Department of War.
Details
According to the agency, the German government requested to purchase 400 such missiles. In addition, Germany will be sold auxiliary equipment and related support services. The main contractor will be RTX Corporation, located in Arlington, Virginia, the Agency added.
The Pentagon noted that this step will improve the Federal Republic of Germany's ability to counter current and future threats.
