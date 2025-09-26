US approves sale of AIM-120D-3 missiles to Germany for $1.23 billion: details

$41.490.08
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
02:01 PM • 8390 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
01:31 PM • 7092 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
12:45 PM • 9822 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
09:46 AM • 14791 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
09:25 AM • 19023 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 28276 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
September 26, 06:40 AM • 33955 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
September 26, 05:30 AM • 38464 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28342 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorce
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 18492 views
If Putin agrees to a truce for any period, elections could be held in Ukraine - Zelenskyy11:16 AM • 8120 views
Famous Russian propagandist Tigran Keosayan died after 8 months in a coma11:19 AM • 6422 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 13371 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
02:01 PM • 8390 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipes
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain health
September 26, 06:40 AM • 33955 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 26, 05:30 AM • 38464 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 18590 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorce
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 33133 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 41008 views
US approves sale of AIM-120D-3 missiles to Germany for $1.23 billion: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

The US State Department has approved the sale of 400 AIM-120D-3 air-to-air missiles to Germany. The deal, including ancillary equipment and services, is valued at $1.23 billion.

US approves sale of AIM-120D-3 missiles to Germany for $1.23 billion: details

The United States Department of State has approved the sale of advanced AIM-120D-3 medium-range air-to-air missiles to Germany. The cost of the missiles, along with related equipment, amounted to approximately $1.23 billion, UNN reports, citing the Defense Security Cooperation Agency under the US Department of War.

Details

According to the agency, the German government requested to purchase 400 such missiles. In addition, Germany will be sold auxiliary equipment and related support services. The main contractor will be RTX Corporation, located in Arlington, Virginia, the Agency added.

The Pentagon noted that this step will improve the Federal Republic of Germany's ability to counter current and future threats.

Recall

According to The Wall Street Journal, the administration of US President Donald Trump appealed to Congress for approval of a nearly $6 billion arms sale to Israel.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Israel
United States Department of State
The Pentagon
Donald Trump
Germany
United States