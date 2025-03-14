US appoints interim charge d'affaires at embassy in Beijing - Reuters

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
US appoints interim charge d'affaires at embassy in Beijing - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11927 views

The US State Department will appoint Anne Wu as interim charge d'affaires in Beijing until the Senate confirms David Perdue as ambassador. This comes amid strained relations between the US and China.

US appoints interim charge d'affaires at embassy in Beijing - Reuters

The US State Department has announced that it will appoint a senior diplomat to oversee its 1,300-person embassy in Beijing and consulates in China, while Washington's nominee for ambassador, David Perdue, awaits Senate confirmation, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Annie Wu, the current head of the political department at the American Institute in Taipei (AIT), Washington's de facto embassy in Taiwan, will become the interim chargé d'affaires at the US Embassy, a State Department spokesman told Reuters on Thursday evening.

"Annie Wu will serve as interim chargé d'affaires at the US Embassy in Beijing. She will head the mission in China until the arrival of the Senate-approved ambassador," the spokesman said.

Reuters was unable to determine when Wu would take office. Her appointment comes at a volatile time for US-China relations, amid US President Donald Trump's threat to escalate a trade war with Beijing after doubling tariffs on Chinese imports this month over the flow of fentanyl precursors from China into the country.

Addition

Deputy Chief of Mission Sarah Beran, a seasoned career civil servant who was in charge of China at the National Security Council (NSC) under former US President Joe Biden's administration, has been in charge of the embassy since former US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns left in January with the change of US President.

Former Senator David Perdue was nominated by Trump in December to be the US representative to China. Trump emphasized Perdue's extensive business experience in Asia as an advantage in managing the current tense relationship.

Perdue, a Republican from Georgia who served in the Senate from 2015 to 2021, previously lived in Hong Kong for 40 years as a business executive.

Democrats have complained that in his business career he has relied on outsourcing American manufacturing jobs to Asia, a practice Trump has vowed to end.

Members of the US Senate may decide to expedite the nomination for ambassador, but sometimes the process can be delayed for political reasons. A date for Perdue's confirmation hearing has not been set.

According to data on the website of the US Embassy and Consulates in China, the embassy complex in Beijing employs more than 1,300 American and local staff representing nearly 50 different US federal agencies.

