Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
04:46 PM
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
02:03 PM
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
12:57 PM
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
12:56 PM
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
12:19 PM
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
June 23, 08:45 AM
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
June 22, 04:24 PM
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
June 22, 03:59 PM
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform bill
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
12:57 PM
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
US and UK urge their citizens in Qatar to be careful

Kyiv • UNN

 472 views

The US and UK embassies in Qatar have urged their citizens to be careful following a US air attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. Qatar has temporarily suspended air traffic and increased security measures, as have Bahrain and Kuwait.

US and UK urge their citizens in Qatar to be careful

After a US air force attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, the United States embassy in Qatar called on citizens to be cautious. Great Britain called on citizens to be careful and find safe shelter.

Reports UNN with reference to Bloomberg Línea.

Details

"Out of an abundance of caution, we advise US citizens to remain sheltered in place until further notice," the US Embassy in Doha said on Monday. The US Department of State earlier urged American citizens worldwide to be especially careful, noting that there is an increased risk both at home and abroad.

In Britain, Foreign Secretary David Lammy made similar comments in Parliament.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that warnings issued by foreign embassies were routine and "do not necessarily reflect the existence of specific threats."

Recall

Qatar temporarily suspended air traffic on Monday, June 23. Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the measure a precaution to protect residents, citizens, and visitors. It was not immediately clear whether this referred to a specific threat from Iran.

Amid the escalation of the conflict between the US and Iran, Gulf countries are stepping up security measures. Bahrain urges to avoid travel and transfers civil servants to remote work, while Kuwait is equipping shelters.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
David Lammy
United States Department of State
Bloomberg L.P.
United Kingdom
Qatar
Kuwait
Bahrain
United States
Iran
