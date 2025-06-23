US and UK urge their citizens in Qatar to be careful

After a US air force attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, the United States embassy in Qatar called on citizens to be cautious. Great Britain called on citizens to be careful and find safe shelter.

Reports UNN with reference to Bloomberg Línea.

Details

"Out of an abundance of caution, we advise US citizens to remain sheltered in place until further notice," the US Embassy in Doha said on Monday. The US Department of State earlier urged American citizens worldwide to be especially careful, noting that there is an increased risk both at home and abroad.

In Britain, Foreign Secretary David Lammy made similar comments in Parliament.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that warnings issued by foreign embassies were routine and "do not necessarily reflect the existence of specific threats."

Recall

Qatar temporarily suspended air traffic on Monday, June 23. Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the measure a precaution to protect residents, citizens, and visitors. It was not immediately clear whether this referred to a specific threat from Iran.

Amid the escalation of the conflict between the US and Iran, Gulf countries are stepping up security measures. Bahrain urges to avoid travel and transfers civil servants to remote work, while Kuwait is equipping shelters.