U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in Washington, DC. Among the main topics of the meeting were the issues of military spending by NATO countries and ensuring equal access to markets. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Special attention was paid to the war in Ukraine. The American side emphasized the need for increased investment in defense among Allies.

We also discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and the need for all NATO Allies to increase their defense investments without delay - Rubio wrote in X.

Poland, which is one of the leaders in defense spending, has confirmed its readiness to support NATO's efforts in this area.

The report also noted the activity of the administration of US President Donald Trump in finding ways to resolve the conflict. Last week, Trump held phone conversations with the leaders of the terrorist state and Ukraine, and his advisors met with Russian representatives in Saudi Arabia. The Ukrainian side did not participate in these talks.

Trump has repeatedly insisted on increasing defense spending among US allies. Despite the growth of military budgets after 2014, some European countries still do not reach the set level. Poland, according to NATO estimates, will spend 4.1% of its GDP on defense in 2024, which is the highest among the Alliance countries.

