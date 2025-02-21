Rubio: Trump meeting with putin is only possible if progress is made on ending the war

U.S. Secretary of State Rubio said that a possible meeting between Trump and putin will take place only if progress is made to end the war. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

According to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, within the framework of international diplomacy, the possibility of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and the president of a terrorist country remains open, and its implementation largely depends on progress in the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

... will largely depend on whether we can make any progress in ending the war in Ukraine - said the US Secretary of State.

Rubio emphasized that the details of this meeting will be determined depending on how serious the aggressor is about peace and whether russia is ready to make concessions to end the war.

At the same time, while Trump expressed hope for a meeting with putin by the end of the month, Rubio could not name an exact date for such talks.

I don't know when it will be - Rubio said.

An equally important aspect is that the US administration continues to consult with other international partners, including Ukraine and European allies, in order not to leave them out of future negotiations. Rubio also emphasized that Trump wants to understand whether russia is really ready to end the war and what conditions it is willing to set for peace talks.

Okay, are you serious about ending the war? And if so, what are your demands? Are your public and private demands different - Rubio said.

In particular, Trump's statements about ending the war and potential peace talks have raised concerns in Ukraine, where there are fears that important interests may be lost in the future process. However, as Rubio emphasized, the United States is actively engaging all members of the international community in consultations, as a peaceful settlement in Ukraine has global implications.

We care about (Ukraine) because it has implications for our allies and, ultimately, for the world - added the US Secretary of State.

