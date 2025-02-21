Rubio: Trump meeting with putin is only possible if progress is made on ending the war

ukenru
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 38189 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 63302 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103244 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 67598 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115577 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100659 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112870 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116662 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152198 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115151 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65187 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108878 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 79337 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 44800 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72217 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103245 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115578 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152199 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142953 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175352 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32391 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72217 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133868 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135747 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164068 views
Rubio: Trump meeting with putin is only possible if progress is made on ending the war

Rubio: Trump meeting with putin is only possible if progress is made on ending the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29770 views

U.S. Secretary of State Rubio said that Trump's meeting with putin depends on progress in ending the war in Ukraine. The United States is consulting with partners and wants to understand russia's real intentions for peace.

U.S. Secretary of State Rubio said that a possible meeting between Trump and putin will take place only if progress is made to end the war. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, within the framework of international diplomacy, the possibility of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and the president of a terrorist country remains open, and its implementation largely depends on progress in the peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

... will largely depend on whether we can make any progress in ending the war in Ukraine

- said the US Secretary of State.

Rubio emphasized that the details of this meeting will be determined depending on how serious the aggressor is about peace and whether russia is ready to make concessions to end the war.

At the same time, while Trump expressed hope for a meeting with putin by the end of the month, Rubio could not name an exact date for such talks.

I don't know when it will be

- Rubio said.

An equally important aspect is that the US administration continues to consult with other international partners, including Ukraine and European allies, in order not to leave them out of future negotiations. Rubio also emphasized that Trump wants to understand whether russia is really ready to end the war and what conditions it is willing to set for peace talks.

Okay, are you serious about ending the war? And if so, what are your demands? Are your public and private demands different

- Rubio said.

In particular, Trump's statements about ending the war and potential peace talks have raised concerns in Ukraine, where there are fears that important interests may be lost in the future process. However, as Rubio emphasized, the United States is actively engaging all members of the international community in consultations, as a peaceful settlement in Ukraine has global implications.

We care about (Ukraine) because it has implications for our allies and, ultimately, for the world

- added the US Secretary of State.

Rubio says US won't lift sanctions on Russia until deal to end Ukraine war - Bloomberg19.02.25, 08:30 • 79769 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

