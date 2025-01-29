US and EU discuss sanctions against Russia: what Rubio said to Callas

On January 28, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a conversation with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas welcomed the extension of EU sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine, the US State Department reported, UNN writes.

Details

As stated, Rubio "emphasized the need to strengthen transatlantic security, called on Europe to increase defense spending, and highlighted the challenges posed by China.

"The Secretary of State welcomed the extension of EU sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine," the State Department said.

Rubio and Callas also discussed ways to deepen cooperation between the US and the EU on common priorities.

