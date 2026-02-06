US and China refuse joint declaration on military AI use

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 30090 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 33657 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 28191 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 41681 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 77432 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 31722 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 29972 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 23063 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 15752 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 15231 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2m/s
81%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ministry of Energy: the most difficult situation is in the Kyiv area, which was powered by CHP-4February 5, 09:38 PM • 17349 views
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region: houses damaged, 12,000 subscribers without powerVideoFebruary 5, 10:32 PM • 7930 views
Missile attack on Russian Belgorod: local residents report water, electricity, and heating outagesVideoFebruary 5, 11:04 PM • 8244 views
Ukrzaliznytsia showed the return of 116 Ukrainians released from captivity homeVideoFebruary 5, 11:37 PM • 9766 views
Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WP01:53 AM • 6190 views
Publications
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 15548 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 30090 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 77432 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 73050 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 103001 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gustavo Petro
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Abu Dhabi
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 11170 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 14380 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 23759 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 27333 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 58628 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
The Hill

US and China refuse joint declaration on military AI use

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

About a third of the countries participating in the military AI summit agreed to regulate the use of the technology in combat. However, military giants China and the US refused to participate.

US and China refuse joint declaration on military AI use

About a third of the countries that participated in the military AI summit on Thursday agreed to adopt a declaration on regulating the use of this technology in warfare, but military giants China and the United States refused to participate, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Tensions between the United States and European allies, and uncertainty about what transatlantic ties will look like in the coming months and years, have made some countries hesitant to sign joint agreements, several participants and delegates said.

This commitment underscores the growing concern among some governments that the rapid development of artificial intelligence could outpace regulations for its military application, increasing the risk of accidents, miscalculations, or unintended escalation.

Governments face a "prisoner's dilemma," caught between the need to impose responsible restrictions and the unwillingness to limit themselves compared to adversaries, said Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

"Russia and China are moving very fast. This creates the need for urgent progress in AI development. But rapid development also reinforces the need to continue working on its responsible use. These two factors are interconnected," he said in comments to Reuters.

Only 35 out of 85 countries participating in the Summit on Responsible Use of AI in the Military (REAIM) in La Coruña, Spain, on Thursday signed a commitment to 20 principles in the field of AI.

These include affirming human responsibility for AI-enabled weapons, encouraging clear chains of command and control, and sharing information on national oversight mechanisms "where consistent with national security."

The document also emphasizes the importance of risk assessment, robust testing, training, and upskilling of personnel working with military AI assets.

At two previous military AI summits in The Hague and Seoul in 2023 and 2024, respectively, about 60 countries, excluding China but including the United States, endorsed a modest "plan of action" without legal obligations.

While this year's document also lacked binding legal force, some were still uncomfortable with the idea of endorsing more specific policy decisions, said Yasmin Afina, a research fellow at the UN Institute for Disarmament Research, an advisor to the process.

On Thursday, the main signatories included Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Ukraine.

AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carries17.10.25, 10:15 • 157749 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
Reuters
South Korea
Canada
France
Great Britain
Spain
Germany
Netherlands
China
United States
Ukraine