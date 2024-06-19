$41.340.03
US Ambassador at the Security Council: Putin's "peace plan" makes a mockery of UN principles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29556 views

Russia's so-called "peace plan" with demands to Ukraine makes a mockery of the UN principle, US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

US Ambassador at the Security Council: Putin's "peace plan" makes a mockery of UN principles

Russia's so-called "peace plan" with its demands to Ukraine mocks the UN principle. This was stated by the US Permanent Representative to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, during a briefing of the UN Security Council on Ukraine on June 18, UNN reports.

Details

"Russia’s so-called "Peace Plan" – released just days before states gathered in Switzerland – fools no one. Demanding Ukraine withdraw from its internationally-recognized territory before considering negotiations mocks the very principle this organization was created to reject: that countries may not acquire territory through force," Thomas-Greenfield said.

"Again, to quote Vice President Harris at the Summit: President Putin "is not calling for negotiations; he is calling for surrender," the U.S. ambassador to the UN said.

"Colleagues, we must urge Russia to come to the table ready for constructive, fair dialogue. But we must also ensure Ukraine is at the head of that table and in the strongest possible position. Any discussion about a negotiated settlement is, at its core, a discussion about Ukraine’s future. A sovereign Ukraine should be the party leading those discussions – period. All of us would expect the same if we were in Ukraine’s position. Therefore, those countries interested in promoting a durable peace, rooted in the UN Charter, must engage closely and directly with Ukraine, and must urge Russia to cease this senseless war," Thomas-Greenfield emphasized.

She also regretted that "China released its own "peace plan" – one formulated without any buy-in from Ukraine itself." "If China is genuinely interested in supporting the peace process, we would welcome its help. It can start by ending its support to Russia’s defense industrial base. Without the substantial quantities of machine tools, microelectronics, optics, and UAV and cruise missile technology provided by China, Russia would struggle to sustain its war of aggression. What’s more, China can join the international community in demanding accountability for atrocities committed in Ukraine, and against the Ukrainian people. There can be no lasting peace without justice for the victims of Russia’s aggression," the U.S. Ambassador to the UN said.

Thomas-Greenfield also called for increased efforts to "support Ukraine's recovery, reconstruction, reform and modernization." 

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

