US State Department: Putin's demands defy common sense

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 102 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 8372 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 19944 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 160021 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153035 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164174 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213496 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247488 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153258 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371194 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 100570 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 144734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 132735 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 39597 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 57788 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 8372 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 160021 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 133658 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153035 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 145631 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13548 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14691 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18666 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19727 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 40253 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

US State Department: Putin's demands defy common sense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48718 views

Russian President Vladimir Putin's "conditions for ending the war" in Ukraine, including demands for Ukraine's disarmament, are contrary to common sense, the UN Charter and basic morality, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

US State Department: Putin's demands defy common sense

The "conditions" voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 14, in particular the demand for Ukraine's disarmament, contradict common sense and the UN Charter. This was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller during a briefing on June 17, UNN reports.

The State Department spokesperson referred to the Peace Summit, which was joined by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris "to discuss a principled framework for peace in Ukraine". "Participants reaffirmed their support for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Ukraine. They discussed vital cooperation on global food security, nuclear safety, and catastrophic humanitarian impacts of the war," Miller said.

In Moscow, President Putin had a different message: another maximalist statement that called on Ukraine to surrender even more of its sovereign territory than what Russia currently occupies before negotiations could even begin. President Putin demanded Ukraine agree to disarm so that it is vulnerable to future aggression from Russia. No responsible nation can say that this is a reasonable basis for peace. It defies the UN Charter. It defies basic morality. It defies basic common sense. It is clear Russia is unprepared for any serious, good-faith discussions. Russia’s actions make this especially clear as it continues its bombing campaigns against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, threatens ships in the Black Sea, and forcibly relocates tens of thousands of Ukrainian children

- Miller said.

When asked to comment on the fact that not all participating countries signed the summit's final communiqué, the State Department spokesperson said that he believed the number of participants and signatories was significant.

"Every country has to speak for itself and every country has to decide for itself. But if you look at the support that Ukraine got, you had over 90 countries that attended this peace summit. You had over 80 countries and international organizations that signed on to the final communique. We think both of those numbers represent a very significant show of support for Ukraine, and for not just peace but a just and lasting peace, something that we have always made clear is important. And we’re going to continue to work to make sure Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself now, but we are going to continue to work to try to secure a just and lasting peace. And we welcome the support from dozens and dozens of other countries around the world in that regard," he emphasized.

Putin sees the pause as a chance to build up forces for further offensives: CIA on Ukraine-Russia talks14.06.24, 15:19 • 45974 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

United States Department of State
Black Sea
United States
Ukraine
Poland
