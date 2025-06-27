$41.590.08
Exclusives
US Ambassador Lynne Tracy completes her work in Moscow: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

US Ambassador to the Russian Federation Lynne Tracy is completing her mission in Moscow. She has held this position since January 30, 2023

US Ambassador Lynne Tracy completes her work in Moscow: details

The Ambassador of the United States of America to the Russian Federation, Lynne Tracy, is concluding her work in Moscow. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the American Embassy in the Russian Federation.

Details

The diplomatic mission expressed gratitude to Tracy for her contribution, "based on consistent diplomacy, deep respect for Russian culture, and dedicated service to the American people."

Her activities were distinguished by openness, honesty, and the conviction that even in difficult times, meaningful dialogue is important. Ambassador Tracy dedicated her career to strengthening mutual understanding based on freedom, honor, and commitment to truth

— the US Embassy stated.

Reference

Lynne Tracy served as the US Ambassador to Russia from January 30, 2023. Prior to that, she held various international positions, particularly in Central and South Asia.

In particular, Tracy was Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy in Turkmenistan, a senior officer in Pakistan from 1995 to 1997, and Chief of Mission in Kazakhstan. She also worked in Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, and served as Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Armenia.

Recall

The United States of America announced an urgent evacuation from Lebanon. The US State Department ordered non-essential personnel and family members of diplomats to leave Lebanese territory as soon as possible.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

