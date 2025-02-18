US aircraft carrier damaged after collision near Suez Canal

The USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier has sustained visible damage in a collision in the Mediterranean Sea. It collided with the merchant ship Besiktas-M the day before. UNN writes with reference to ABC News.

A collision has occurred in the Mediterranean Sea, causing significant damage to a US aircraft carrier. The incident took place in the evening near Port Said, Egypt, in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) collided with the merchant ship Besiktas-M at approximately 23:46 local time on February 12, while off Port Said, Egypt, in the Mediterranean Sea - the US Navy's Sixth Fleet said in a statement.

The US Navy's assessment found damage to two storage areas aboard the ship, as well as a maintenance room, a line handling room, an external platform, and a fan-trop.

A U.S. official confirmed that the collision occurred as the aircraft carrier left Port Said, waiting to enter the Suez Canal for transit back to the Red Sea.

The collision was a rare instance of two large ships colliding: A 100,000-ton aircraft carrier collided with the 53,000-ton merchant ship Besiktas-M, a Panamanian-flagged cargo vessel.

