Sudan declares the relevance of the agreement on the Russian military base on the Red Sea

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 15496 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 56548 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 80521 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107683 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 80308 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118740 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101370 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113109 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116752 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154190 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 93789 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 61807 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 30840 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 92416 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 53115 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107683 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118740 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154190 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144736 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177037 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 53115 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 92416 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134565 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136478 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164680 views
Sudan declares the relevance of the agreement on the Russian military base on the Red Sea

Sudan declares the relevance of the agreement on the Russian military base on the Red Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25126 views

The Sudanese Foreign Minister says the agreement on the establishment of a Russian naval base remains in force. Russia may receive a gas station on the Red Sea in exchange for weapons.

An agreement signed several years ago to establish a Russian naval base in Sudan remains on the table after talks in Moscow, Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Youssef Sharif said in an interview with the Russian media on Wednesday, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Such an agreement has been discussed for years since it was signed under former President Omar al-Bashir. The army generals who ousted him in 2019 later said the plan was under review and the base had never been established.

"At our meeting, we did not discuss the agreement... the agreement was signed, and there are no disagreements," said the Sudanese Foreign Minister, stating that the only issue that remains is ratification.

"There are no obstacles, we are in full agreement," Sharif said earlier when asked about the deal after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

He did not provide any additional details about the plan.

Addendum

Russia has established ties with both sides of the nearly two-year civil war in Sudan, and Russian officials have visited the army's military capital, Port Sudan, in recent months.

Last year, a senior Sudanese general said that Russia had requested a refueling station on the Red Sea in exchange for weapons and ammunition.

Sharif said that such a station does not pose a threat to any other country or to Sudan's sovereignty, citing the example of neighboring Djibouti, which hosts several foreign bases.

Such a station would be beneficial to Russia, especially after the fall of the Assad regime in Syria has called into question key bases there, the newspaper notes.

The war in Sudan, as indicated, has attracted many competing regional and global influences, in part because of its extensive Red Sea coastline as well as its gold resources.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
bashar-al-assadBashar al-Assad
syriaSyria
sudanSudan

