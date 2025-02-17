russia returns ships with calibers to the black and Mediterranean seas

Today, February 17, Russia deployed ships with Kalibr cruise missiles on board to the Black and Mediterranean Seas. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, UNN reports.

According to operational information, as of 06:00 on February 17, 2025, Russian warships with Kalibr cruise missiles on board were spotted in the Black and Mediterranean Sea .

In the Black Sea, 1 hostile ship, which is a carrier of "Kalibr" cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, no hostile ships; in the Mediterranean, 4 hostile ships, of which 3 are carriers of "Kalibr" cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 26 missiles - the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement.

During the day, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of Russia: 6 vessels to the Black Sea, 2 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 12 vessels to the Azov Sea, 5 of which were moving from the Bosphorus.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

On Sunday, February 16, the Ukrainian Navy reportedthat there were no warships of the aggressor country in the Black Sea. A similar picture was observed in the Azov and Mediterranean Seas.

