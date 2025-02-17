Russian and US delegations to meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

A meeting of high-ranking US and Russian officials to discuss a possible agreement to end the war in Ukraine will take place on Tuesday, February 18, in Saudi Arabia. This is reported by the American edition Axios, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this "meeting will be another significant step in improving relations between the United States and Russia" after a telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting caused great concern and disappointment in the Ukrainian government, which is concerned about the US-Russia deal going behind Kyiv's back - writes Axios.

The publication says that the US delegation will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Ambassador to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

According to an Axios source, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is likely to be present on the Russian side.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived in the United Arab Emirates for an official visit.

US President Donald Trump announced that Zelenskyy would participate in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Trump also announced a possible meeting with Putin in the near future.

