Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Trump may push Putin to negotiate - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53508 views

The Ukrainian president said that Putin is afraid of Trump, which could push him to peace talks. Zelensky also warned the world not to trust the Russian dictator's statements, calling him a murderer.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is afraid of Donald Trump. In his opinion, this could push Putin to negotiate. Zelensky said this in an interview with NBC News, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that Putin has no sincere desire to end the war, as he constantly misleads the world.

He doesn't want peace. But I think he's really a little bit scared about President Trump, and I think the President has this chance, and he's strong, and I think he can really push Putin to peace talks

- Zelensky noted

The President also called on the international community not to trust the statements of the Russian dictator.

"He is a murderer, and he will never change. And so this is a dialog with a terrorist. This is a dialog with a murderer. I don't have that kind of power, enough power to make him back down. That's why I have to talk about it. I need our allies to give me the power that will help me push him out," the President of Ukraine said.

Recall

Zelenskiy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will try to invite US President Donald Trump to Moscow for a victory parade not as a respected leader, but as a "prop in his play.

Trump and Putin to try to reach ceasefire in Ukraine by Easter or May 9 - FT13.02.25, 16:08 • 36812 views

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

