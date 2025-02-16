Trump may push Putin to negotiate - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is afraid of Donald Trump. In his opinion, this could push Putin to negotiate. Zelensky said this in an interview with NBC News, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that Putin has no sincere desire to end the war, as he constantly misleads the world.

He doesn't want peace. But I think he's really a little bit scared about President Trump, and I think the President has this chance, and he's strong, and I think he can really push Putin to peace talks - Zelensky noted

The President also called on the international community not to trust the statements of the Russian dictator.

"He is a murderer, and he will never change. And so this is a dialog with a terrorist. This is a dialog with a murderer. I don't have that kind of power, enough power to make him back down. That's why I have to talk about it. I need our allies to give me the power that will help me push him out," the President of Ukraine said.

