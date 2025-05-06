Russian strike on the outskirts of Sumy: death toll rises to three
Kyiv • UNN
The number of victims of the Russian strike on the outskirts of Sumy has risen to three. A 6-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were killed, and there are also wounded.
The number of victims of the Russian strike on the suburbs of Sumy has risen to three. This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reports UNN.
The Russians took the lives of a 6-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims
According to the head of the RMA, four children and four injured adults are currently in medical facilities. Two are in critical condition.
Let us remind you
The enemy struck civilian infrastructure in the suburbs of the regional center at about 17:35. There is damage to civilian infrastructure, the consequences of the attack are being clarified.