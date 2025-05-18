Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Wennesland about a ceasefire in Ukraine: details

$41.470.00
Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
04:47 PM • 6344 views

02:58 PM • 20110 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

01:32 PM • 34403 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

12:29 PM • 42181 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

12:08 PM • 48583 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 48524 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 155066 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 95774 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 94741 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 385976 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Pope Leo XIV assumes office as head of the Roman Catholic Church

May 18, 07:54 AM • 40721 views

The first round of presidential elections has started in Poland: 13 candidates

May 18, 08:03 AM • 30093 views

Merz promises to increase pressure on Moscow: the German Chancellor in Rome noted that the negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "did not meet" expectations

May 18, 09:51 AM • 36105 views

Exchange of 1000 for 1000 people: "we are working to ensure that our people return home as soon as possible" - Umerov

May 18, 10:34 AM • 38720 views

First meeting after public dispute: Zelenskyy shakes hands with Pence

May 18, 10:51 AM • 100983 views
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 173176 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 385976 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 314172 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 419501 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 406117 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

Rome

Kyiv

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 75043 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 155066 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 68018 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 70679 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 80038 views
Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Wennesland about a ceasefire in Ukraine: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 620 views

The President of the European Commission and the Vice President of the United States held a meeting in Rome, discussing trade issues and the situation in Ukraine. They expressed a shared desire for a just and lasting peace.

Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Wennesland about a ceasefire in Ukraine: details

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, met with the Vice President of the United States of America, J. D. Vance, in Rome. One of the topics of the conversation was the ceasefire in Ukraine, UNN reports.

I was glad to meet again with the Vice President of the United States of America, J. D. Vance... It (the meeting - ed.) was necessary. And it was good. Indeed, we found a lot in common, which is natural for such strong partners as we are 

- wrote Ursula von der Leyen.

According to her, in trade, they want a good deal that will benefit people and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

Our teams are working around the clock to find a solution. We are confident that we will achieve this 

- added the head of the European Commission.

Vance and von der Leyen also discussed Ukraine.

We both want a ceasefire that will lead to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. I appreciate the US efforts to end this war 

- said von der Leyen.

Finally, regarding defense - Europe is stepping up, and that's good. This means a stronger EU, and it will also benefit NATO, the head of the European Commission summarized.

Sanctions against Russia and prisoner exchange: what Zelenskyy talked about at a "good meeting" with Vance and Rubio18.05.2025, 17:29 • 2110 views

Let us remind you

In the Vatican, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met for the first time met with US Vice President Vance after their dispute in the White House. It happened at the enthronement of the Pope. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy shook hands with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President J. D. Vance.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
European Commission
Rome
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Vatican City
