Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Wennesland about a ceasefire in Ukraine: details

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, met with the Vice President of the United States of America, J. D. Vance, in Rome. One of the topics of the conversation was the ceasefire in Ukraine, UNN reports.

I was glad to meet again with the Vice President of the United States of America, J. D. Vance... It (the meeting - ed.) was necessary. And it was good. Indeed, we found a lot in common, which is natural for such strong partners as we are - wrote Ursula von der Leyen.

According to her, in trade, they want a good deal that will benefit people and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

Our teams are working around the clock to find a solution. We are confident that we will achieve this - added the head of the European Commission.

Vance and von der Leyen also discussed Ukraine.

We both want a ceasefire that will lead to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine. I appreciate the US efforts to end this war - said von der Leyen.

Finally, regarding defense - Europe is stepping up, and that's good. This means a stronger EU, and it will also benefit NATO, the head of the European Commission summarized.

Sanctions against Russia and prisoner exchange: what Zelenskyy talked about at a "good meeting" with Vance and Rubio

Let us remind you

In the Vatican, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met for the first time met with US Vice President Vance after their dispute in the White House. It happened at the enthronement of the Pope. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy shook hands with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President J. D. Vance.