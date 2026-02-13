Updated rules for acquiring Ukrainian citizenship for foreign military personnel: what will change

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 110/2026, which approved a new version of the Procedure for processing applications and submissions regarding issues of Ukrainian citizenship and the implementation of adopted decisions. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, UNN informs.

Details

The document, in particular, provides for:

an updated list of documents for foreigners and stateless persons, including foreign military personnel and their family members;

clear procedures for granting Ukrainian citizenship to persons with outstanding merits or whose acquisition is in the national interest;

regulation of citizenship registration by birth for adults;

the procedure for verifying belonging to citizenship for persons without documents.

The decree aims to unify and ensure transparency of procedures in the field of citizenship, particularly for foreigners and stateless persons who defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for their family members. - the statement reads.

Recall

Foreign volunteers who defend Ukraine under contract have the right to the status of a combatant. The procedure for obtaining it is identical to that for citizens of Ukraine.

