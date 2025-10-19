$41.640.00
Updated M7 assault rifle unveiled in the USA: what is known about its characteristics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1590 views

SIG Sauer presented an updated version of the M7 assault rifle at the AUSA 2025 exhibition in Washington. The new weapon became lighter due to the lightening of the moving parts of the bolt group and the reduction in barrel thickness.

The US unveiled an updated version of the M7 assault rifle. This happened during the AUSA 2025 exhibition in Washington: the weapon was presented by SIG Sauer as part of the Next Generation Squad Weapons (NGSW) program. This is reported by UNN with reference to armyrecognition.com.

Details

The Enhanced Rifle variant with a 13.5-inch barrel weighs 7.6 pounds (3.45 kg), and the Carbine variant with a 10-inch barrel weighs 7.3 pounds (3.3 kg).

In order to achieve the new weapon mass, the developers lightened the moving parts of the bolt group and reduced the barrel thickness. At the same time, the thermal stability and reliability of this weapon were not compromised.

Also, the folding stock was removed from the rifle, as the military believed it was not critically necessary. At the same time, the new version of the rifle received a shorter suppressor and a thermal shroud, which improves the balance of this weapon.

Recall

In China, an electromagnetic rifle was created that can fire at a rate of up to 3000 rounds per minute. This is five times faster than the AK-47.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Washington, D.C.
China
United States