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Up to +22° during the day, but with nighttime frosts — weather forecast for October 2

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

It will be clear and dry in Ukraine, with temperatures reaching +22° during the day. Ground frosts are possible in the western, northern, and central regions.

Up to +22° during the day, but with nighttime frosts — weather forecast for October 2

On Friday, October 2, dry and mostly clear weather is expected in Ukraine. Ground frosts are forecast in a number of western and northern regions. Forecaster Natalia Didenko reported this, UNN writes.

Details

Due to the clear and starry weather at night, the likelihood of ground frosts will be high. At the same time, they are not expected throughout Ukraine, but mainly in the western, northern, and central regions, in particular in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and Poltava regions.

At the same time, Didenko emphasized that these would mainly be frosts on the surface of the ground, rather than in the air. The only exception may be the Carpathians, where the temperature may drop below zero in the air as well.

During the day, air temperatures in most regions will be +16...+18 degrees. It will be cooler in Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Poltava regions—from +12 to +16 degrees

- the statement says.

The warmest weather will be in Zakarpattia and Crimea, where the air will warm to +20...+22 degrees.

Clear and dry weather is forecast in Kyiv on October 2, and the temperature during the day will rise to +16 degrees. Nighttime frosts are possible only on the outskirts of the capital or in the region, and exclusively on the surface of the ground.

According to the forecaster, warm and dry weather will persist in Ukraine in the near future.

Weather on October 1: where rain and strong winds are expected in Ukraine01.10.26, 06:51 • 3974 views

Olga Rozgon

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