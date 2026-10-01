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Weather on October 1: where rain and strong winds are expected in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

On October 1, Ukraine will be mostly precipitation-free, with rain possible in the Azov Sea region and Crimea. Sunny in Kyiv, 15–17°C during the day.

Weather on October 1: where rain and strong winds are expected in Ukraine

On Thursday, October 1, variable cloudiness is expected across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, a high-pressure area will continue to bring dry weather to most regions; only in the Azov Sea region and Crimea, cyclonic activity over the Black Sea will cause occasional short-term rain. During the day, the air will warm to a pleasant, moderate level of warmth.

No precipitation, except for occasional short-term rain in the Azov Sea region and Crimea. Fog in places in the western regions in the morning. Winds predominantly northeast, 7–12 m/s; in the southeast of the country, gusts of 15–20 m/s in places during the day. Temperature 14–19°, up to 22° in Zakarpattia

- the statement says.

It will be sunny in Kyiv and the region on Thursday, with no precipitation expected. The daytime temperature will be 15–17°.

Astrological forecast for September 28 – October 4: one of the most tense weeks of the year, Venus retrograde, and an important period for Ukraine28.09.26, 10:17 • 82732 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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