Transmits to UNN with reference to One India.

Details

Saudi Arabia is at the mercy of severe weather conditions. Heavy rains in recent days have caused severe flooding in the Al-Awali area of southeastern Mecca, resulting in significant material damage.

The extreme weather has caused significant disruption in the holy cities. Roads are flooded, making travel difficult.

Dust storms impair visibility, adding to the difficulties of residents and visitors.

There were also reports of hail, which caused even more damage. The authorities warned the population.

People are advised to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel. Emergency services are ready to respond to any incidents.

It also includes deploying emergency teams and providing updated information through media channels. This helps keep everyone informed of the latest developments.

The priority is to prevent accidents and ensure that help is available when needed. Residents of the affected areas are urged to be prepared for possible power and water outages. Stocking up on essentials can help them cope with any adversity. - informs One India.

