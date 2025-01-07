ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 59112 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150171 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128909 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136429 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134942 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172729 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110950 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165309 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104514 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132277 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 131219 views
05:55 PM • 46658 views
06:08 PM • 101163 views
06:35 PM • 103384 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150171 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172729 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165309 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 193003 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 182167 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 131219 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 132277 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 143392 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134972 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 152125 views
Unprecedented floods in Mecca: Saudi authorities declare a state of emergency

Unprecedented floods in Mecca: Saudi authorities declare a state of emergency

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22828 views

Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding in the Al-Awali neighborhood in southeastern Mecca. Extreme weather conditions have led to flooded roads, dust storms and hail, and authorities are urging people to stay home.

The province of Mecca was flooded by heavy rains. The situation is dangerous, the authorities are on high alert. 

Transmits to UNN with reference to One India.

Details

Saudi Arabia is at the mercy of severe weather conditions. Heavy rains in recent days have caused severe flooding in the Al-Awali area of southeastern Mecca, resulting in significant material damage. 

The extreme weather has caused significant disruption in the holy cities. Roads are flooded, making travel difficult.

Image

Dust storms impair visibility, adding to the difficulties of residents and visitors.

Image

There were also reports of hail, which caused even more damage. The authorities warned the population.

Image

People are advised to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel. Emergency services are ready to respond to any incidents.

It also includes deploying emergency teams and providing updated information through media channels. This helps keep everyone informed of the latest developments.

The priority is to prevent accidents and ensure that help is available when needed. Residents of the affected areas are urged to be prepared for possible power and water outages. Stocking up on essentials can help them cope with any adversity.

- informs One India.

Recall

The flood in Spain is probably the largest in Europe in 50 years.

Rescuers warned of a storm in the Carpathians: wind speeds will reach 40 m/s06.01.25, 21:18 • 23234 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
spainSpain
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia

