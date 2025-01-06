Rescuers warned of a storm in the Carpathians: wind speeds will reach 40 m/s

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 52862 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148205 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127843 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135430 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134288 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171576 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110749 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164417 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104469 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113959 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131039 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129849 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 39120 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100091 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102342 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148184 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171563 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164404 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192141 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181347 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129849 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131039 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143021 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134632 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151808 views
Actual
Rescuers warned of a storm in the Carpathians: wind speeds will reach 40 m/s

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23234 views

Rescuers have warned of strong winds in the Carpathians on January 6-7, with gusts of up to 40 m/s in the highlands. Gusts of up to 22 m/s are expected in the Carpathian region, which could complicate the work of utilities.

Rescuers are urging people not to go to the mountains. Wind gusts of up to 22 m/s are expected in Prykarpattia at night and in the morning of January 7 , and up to 40 m/s in the Carpathians. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service. 

Details 

By the end of the day on January 6, at night and in the morning of January 7, wind gusts in the Carpathian region will reach 17-22 m/s.

Strong winds in the Carpathians - 25 m/s, in the highlands of the Carpathians - 40 m/s (hazard level II, orange).

According to the State Emergency Service, weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, and utility companies and disruption of traffic.

Earlier, weather forecaster Natalka Didenko reportedthat Ukraine would warm up again on January 7-11. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
carpathian-mountainsCarpathian Mountains

