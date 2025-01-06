Rescuers warned of a storm in the Carpathians: wind speeds will reach 40 m/s

Rescuers are urging people not to go to the mountains. Wind gusts of up to 22 m/s are expected in Prykarpattia at night and in the morning of January 7 , and up to 40 m/s in the Carpathians. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

By the end of the day on January 6, at night and in the morning of January 7, wind gusts in the Carpathian region will reach 17-22 m/s.

Strong winds in the Carpathians - 25 m/s, in the highlands of the Carpathians - 40 m/s (hazard level II, orange).

According to the State Emergency Service, weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, and utility companies and disruption of traffic.

Earlier, weather forecaster Natalka Didenko reportedthat Ukraine would warm up again on January 7-11.