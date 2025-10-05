Unknown aerial object found near Warsaw

An aerial object, likely a drone, was discovered near the Polish capital, Warsaw. Police are investigating the incident under the supervision of the prosecutor's office, UNN reports, citing the local Military Gendarmerie.

It is noted that an unknown object was discovered by a man in a field.

The Mazovian Department of the Military Gendarmerie in Warsaw, under the direction of the prosecutor of the Military Affairs Department of the Warsaw-Ursynów District Prosecutor's Office, is conducting operations at the site where an unidentified aerial object was discovered in the village of Zaremby-Warchoły, Ostrów County. - the report says.

Law enforcement also urged all citizens to report the discovery of suspicious objects.

The Polish Military Gendarmerie launched an investigation after drone wreckage was discovered in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship. The details of the object's origin and the circumstances of its appearance are currently being clarified.

