Unknown aerial object found near Warsaw

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
October 5, 03:08 PM • 11802 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 32894 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 57998 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 76046 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 140425 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 117422 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 107820 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 139074 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 110673 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 49301 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
1.7m/s
82%
748mm
Popular news
Sadovyi emphasized that the situation in Lviv is very difficult after the enemy attackOctober 5, 12:12 PM • 12403 views
In Kyiv, three teenagers beat a schoolboy on a playground, police reactedPhotoOctober 5, 12:15 PM • 4968 views
Zelenskyy announced a meeting of G7 sanctions coordinators on the supply of foreign components to the Russian FederationOctober 5, 01:56 PM • 3648 views
Ihnat on flight patterns of missiles and drones in Telegram channels: the main requirement is not to harmOctober 5, 02:18 PM • 6838 views
Kyiv Regional TCC and SP denies theft of a cat by its employees03:51 PM • 7634 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 140424 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 78756 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 91581 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 139073 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 110673 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yurii Ihnat
Andriy Sadovyi
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 45745 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 43413 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 117422 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 53169 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 55146 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Financial Times
TikTok
Bild

Unknown aerial object found near Warsaw

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1234 views

An unidentified aerial object, likely a drone, has been discovered near Warsaw. Police are investigating the incident under the supervision of the prosecutor's office.

Unknown aerial object found near Warsaw

An aerial object, likely a drone, was discovered near the Polish capital, Warsaw. Police are investigating the incident under the supervision of the prosecutor's office, UNN reports, citing the local Military Gendarmerie.

Details

It is noted that an unknown object was discovered by a man in a field.

The Mazovian Department of the Military Gendarmerie in Warsaw, under the direction of the prosecutor of the Military Affairs Department of the Warsaw-Ursynów District Prosecutor's Office, is conducting operations at the site where an unidentified aerial object was discovered in the village of Zaremby-Warchoły, Ostrów County.

- the report says.

Law enforcement also urged all citizens to report the discovery of suspicious objects.

Recall

The Polish Military Gendarmerie launched an investigation after drone wreckage was discovered in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship. The details of the object's origin and the circumstances of its appearance are currently being clarified.

Russia attacked Poland with 92 drones, but most were shot down by the Ukrainian side - Zelenskyy27.09.25, 17:31 • 5181 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Warsaw
Poland