United that security guarantees must be legally binding: Sybiha on meetings in the "Weimar + Ukraine" format

$41.480.01
48.410.31
ukenru
11:40 AM • 1634 views
Russia wants to connect ZNPP to its energy system despite risks of nuclear incident – Sybiha
11:33 AM • 8352 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
10:00 AM • 9150 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
07:20 AM • 15649 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 9634 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 26318 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48021 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 69833 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 50589 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 44284 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2m/s
92%
755mm
Popular news
Russia violates European skies with impunity: shooting down a Russian plane could expose a rift in NATOSeptember 29, 02:43 AM • 18072 views
Maia Sandu's party leads in Moldovan parliamentary elections: over 98% of protocols processedSeptember 29, 03:06 AM • 10266 views
Dead stowaway found in landing gear of plane from Europe in USSeptember 29, 06:18 AM • 11727 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show07:05 AM • 19044 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 11820 views
Publications
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope12:39 PM • 18 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare11:33 AM • 8352 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 8924 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 11834 views
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 71809 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andrius Kubilius
Andriy Sybiha
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Europe
Moldova
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 4178 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show07:05 AM • 19059 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 26274 views
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 35995 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 99140 views
Actual
TikTok
Instagram
The Guardian
R-360 Neptune
MIM-104 Patriot

United that security guarantees must be legally binding: Sybiha on meetings in the "Weimar + Ukraine" format

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1168 views

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha discussed new packages of military aid to Ukraine with his counterparts from Germany, Poland, and France. They are united in the view that security guarantees must be effective and legally binding.

United that security guarantees must be legally binding: Sybiha on meetings in the "Weimar + Ukraine" format

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha discussed new packages of military aid to Ukraine with the foreign ministers of Germany, Poland, and France. Sybiha stated that they are united in the belief that security guarantees must be effective and legally binding. He said this during a briefing in Poland, as reported by UNN.

Details

Sybiha stated that during the ministerial meeting in the "Weimar + Ukraine" format in Warsaw, together with his counterparts from Poland, Radosław Sikorski, France, Jean-Noël Barrot, and Germany, Johann Wadephul, they discussed strengthening the Ukrainian army.

New packages of military aid to Ukraine and strengthening the Ukrainian army were at the center of our discussions today. We are united in the belief that security guarantees for Ukraine must be effective and legally binding. At the core of these security guarantees is the deployment of troops in Ukraine under European leadership and with US support. Undoubtedly, a key element is a strong Ukrainian army.

- said Sybiha.

He emphasized that a powerful deterrence package should become a separate element of security guarantees.

"I informed the partners about the latest Ukrainian contacts with President Trump and his team. The meeting of the presidents in New York was significant. The focus of the conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump was sustainable peace and ways to achieve it. In this vein, security guarantees for Ukraine and the lifting of any taboos on the supply and use of American weapons were discussed," Sybiha said.

The minister emphasized that every time Putin thinks about launching a few hundred more drones and missiles at Ukraine, he should understand that the same or even a larger number of missiles and drones will fly in response to Russia.

This is already partially happening. It is important that Ukraine achieves parity in its ability to defend itself against Russian terror.

- noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sybiha also stated that Russia is provoking and waiting, monitoring the reaction of partners.

"We and our allies are united in our vision of joint actions. We have all the necessary resources to force Russia to stop and sit down at the negotiating table – this is pressure on the aggressor. Russia must feel a shortage of resources, technologies, and sanctions must be strengthened. Sanctions must be transatlantic, and then they will truly be destructive. Putin must feel that continuing the war threatens him personally and his regime," Sybiha said.

Trump is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine after the war – Zelenskyy23.09.25, 23:47 • 3345 views

Addition

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that the military component of security guarantees for Ukraine is almost ready.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Radosław Sikorski
Alexander Stubb
Donald Trump
Finland
New York City
France
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Poland