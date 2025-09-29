United that security guarantees must be legally binding: Sybiha on meetings in the "Weimar + Ukraine" format

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha discussed new packages of military aid to Ukraine with the foreign ministers of Germany, Poland, and France. Sybiha stated that they are united in the belief that security guarantees must be effective and legally binding. He said this during a briefing in Poland, as reported by UNN.

Sybiha stated that during the ministerial meeting in the "Weimar + Ukraine" format in Warsaw, together with his counterparts from Poland, Radosław Sikorski, France, Jean-Noël Barrot, and Germany, Johann Wadephul, they discussed strengthening the Ukrainian army.

New packages of military aid to Ukraine and strengthening the Ukrainian army were at the center of our discussions today. We are united in the belief that security guarantees for Ukraine must be effective and legally binding. At the core of these security guarantees is the deployment of troops in Ukraine under European leadership and with US support. Undoubtedly, a key element is a strong Ukrainian army. - said Sybiha.

He emphasized that a powerful deterrence package should become a separate element of security guarantees.

"I informed the partners about the latest Ukrainian contacts with President Trump and his team. The meeting of the presidents in New York was significant. The focus of the conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump was sustainable peace and ways to achieve it. In this vein, security guarantees for Ukraine and the lifting of any taboos on the supply and use of American weapons were discussed," Sybiha said.

The minister emphasized that every time Putin thinks about launching a few hundred more drones and missiles at Ukraine, he should understand that the same or even a larger number of missiles and drones will fly in response to Russia.

This is already partially happening. It is important that Ukraine achieves parity in its ability to defend itself against Russian terror. - noted the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sybiha also stated that Russia is provoking and waiting, monitoring the reaction of partners.

"We and our allies are united in our vision of joint actions. We have all the necessary resources to force Russia to stop and sit down at the negotiating table – this is pressure on the aggressor. Russia must feel a shortage of resources, technologies, and sanctions must be strengthened. Sanctions must be transatlantic, and then they will truly be destructive. Putin must feel that continuing the war threatens him personally and his regime," Sybiha said.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that the military component of security guarantees for Ukraine is almost ready.