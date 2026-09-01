"Unfortunately, Russians are just completely messed up" - Zelenskyy on Russia's attack on the first day of the school year

Russia continues its active attack on Ukraine on September 1 as well. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the purpose of such attacks is to try to disrupt the start of the school year, but Ukraine will not allow this to happen. He said this to journalists during an event dedicated to Knowledge Day, reports UNN.

Details

On September 1, Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a rebuilt lyceum in the Kyiv region to congratulate schoolchildren on the start of the academic year. However, during the meeting, an air raid alert was announced, forcing the president of Ukraine and the children to move to a shelter.

There is an alert now. Unfortunately, the Russians are just completely deranged - September 1, children… You know, even among any enemies there is an understanding that children are children, while the Russians are making children participants in the war. They are doing this, they did it, unfortunately, and will continue doing it until they are put in their place - the president said.

The president also emphasized that Ukrainian children have everything they need except peace.

The children have everything; there is only one thing missing - peace. That is true. We will certainly do everything to make this happen - Zelenskyy said.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, over the past two weeks, Russia has continued striking infrastructure. He believes that one of the purposes of these attacks is to disrupt the start of the school season, but assured that this will not happen.

I looked at it, and there should be only a pleasant feeling, but there is this, you know, very uncomfortable, very unpleasant aftertaste - such an aftertaste that, honestly, over these past two weeks, the Russians have basically been striking infrastructure. It is clear that they want to disrupt the school season - it will take place, yes. They will not disrupt anything for us, but the very fact that over the past two weeks the whole world, Europe, those who help us, have been on vacation. And this is such an unpleasant aftertaste - I cannot help but share it with them, and I very much wanted to share this feeling, you know, of diplomacy according to plan. That is, when it is vacation, it is vacation. That is, when they are bombing, "we don’t know - we are on vacation" - this is a very unpleasant factor. Because I believe that if international signals had been sent, then the Russians would not have bombed on September 1 either... They are afraid of no one, but nevertheless, they are a little afraid, in addition to our Armed Forces, when diplomacy sounds loudly. It is very unpleasant that some people are resting while others are fighting for their lives - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

We remind you

The Russian attack on the night of September 1 claimed the lives of 8 people in Kyiv. Another 5 people were injured, including three children.