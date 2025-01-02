ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Unexploded warhead of a Russian missile is neutralized in Kirovohrad region

Kyiv  •  UNN

Explosive experts discovered and destroyed a warhead of a cruise missile in Kirovohrad region by controlled explosion. The experts defused the dangerous device, which was found earlier by local residents.

Explosives experts in Kirovohrad region destroyed an unexploded warhead of a Russian missile, which was found in one of the districts of the region, by controlled explosion. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kirovohrad region, UNN reports.

"At the end of December, citizens found fragments of an explosive object in one of the districts of the region and reported it to the police. At the scene, explosives experts from the Kirovohrad Oblast Police Department found an unexploded cruise missile warhead. Experts removed the explosive device from the ground, defused it and destroyed it by controlled explosion," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers once again reminded that if any suspicious objects are found, do not approach them in any way, and immediately inform the relevant services about the dangerous find.

Recall

The Russian army launched a missile attack in Mykolaiv region on January 2. There were no casualties as a result of the attack.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
kirovohrad-oblastKirovohrad Oblast

