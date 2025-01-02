Unexploded warhead of a Russian missile is neutralized in Kirovohrad region

Explosives experts in Kirovohrad region destroyed an unexploded warhead of a Russian missile, which was found in one of the districts of the region, by controlled explosion. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kirovohrad region, UNN reports.

"At the end of December, citizens found fragments of an explosive object in one of the districts of the region and reported it to the police. At the scene, explosives experts from the Kirovohrad Oblast Police Department found an unexploded cruise missile warhead. Experts removed the explosive device from the ground, defused it and destroyed it by controlled explosion," the statement said.

Law enforcement officers once again reminded that if any suspicious objects are found, do not approach them in any way, and immediately inform the relevant services about the dangerous find.

Recall

The Russian army launched a missile attack in Mykolaiv region on January 2. There were no casualties as a result of the attack.