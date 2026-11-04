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Under the influence of an anticyclone from the North Sea: forecasters predict colder weather

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

On November 4, colder weather is expected in Ukraine due to an anticyclone and northerly winds. There will be almost no precipitation; wet snow is forecast in the Carpathians.

Under the influence of an anticyclone from the North Sea: forecasters predict colder weather

The weather in Ukraine on November 4 will be influenced by an anticyclone over the North Sea. Little to no precipitation is expected, but it will get colder. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

On November 4, the weather in Ukraine will be shaped by a high-pressure system from a powerful anticyclone centered over the North Sea. Pressure will rise, and brisk northwesterly winds will spread cold air, causing temperatures to drop, more noticeably at night

- the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reported.

According to the forecast, today will be cloudy with clear spells.

No significant precipitation, with only light rain in the extreme south of the country.

Northerly winds, 7–12 m/s.

Temperatures will be 0–6°C above zero at night, up to 10°C on the seacoast; 4–9°C during the day, and 7–12°C in the southern part of the country.

Light wet snow in the Carpathians; temperatures around 0°C both at night and during the day.

Carpathians blanketed in snow - what Mount Pip Ivan and Drahobrat look like27.10.26, 09:00 • 8281 view

Julia Shramko

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