Under the guise of cars for the Armed Forces: a large-scale smuggling scheme exposed in Lviv region

Kyiv • UNN

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officers liquidated a scheme for the illegal import of over 300 cars under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The perpetrators sold vehicles for personal enrichment, avoiding tax payments.

Under the guise of cars for the Armed Forces: a large-scale smuggling scheme exposed in Lviv region

In the Lviv region, law enforcement officers liquidated a large-scale scheme of illegal import of cars into Ukraine under the guise of humanitarian aid. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), according to UNN.

Details

According to the SBGS, a group of criminals, in collusion with the head of one of the charitable organizations, established an illegal scheme for importing cars into Ukraine.

Under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they imported vehicles without paying taxes and fees, and then sold them for personal enrichment.

The dealers covered themselves by cooperating with the head of one of the charitable organizations. Instead of supplying cars to defenders at the front, they sold them through online trading platforms, Telegram channels, Instagram and Facebook pages, as well as among acquaintances

- reports the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

It is noted that since the beginning of 2025, the defendants have imported more than 300 cars.

Law enforcement officers conducted more than 20 searches, during which they seized:

  • almost 94 thousand US dollars,
    • more than 17 thousand euros,
      • about 1.7 million UAH,
        • 5 cars,
          • documents, crypto wallets and equipment.

            The organizers of the scheme are being prepared for suspicion under Part 3 of Article 201-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - smuggling of excisable goods.

            Recall

            Law enforcement officers conducted a large-scale special operation to eliminate criminal schemes at customs in Kyiv, Odesa, Chernivtsi, and Volyn regions. A high-ranking official of the State Customs Service was detained, and officials who demanded bribes and facilitated smuggling were exposed.

            Vita Zelenetska

            Vita Zelenetska

            Crimes and emergencies
            Chernivtsi Oblast
            Lviv Oblast
            Volyn Oblast
            State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
            Ukraine
            Facebook
            Instagram
            Odesa
            Kyiv
            Tesla
