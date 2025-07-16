Rolex, Hermes, Chanel: Bukovynian tried to import elite goods worth UAH 6 million without declaration

A resident of Chernivtsi region attempted to smuggle elite goods worth over 6 million hryvnias from Romania through the Porubne – Siret checkpoint. He used the "green corridor," but during inspection, border guards discovered undeclared branded products. This was reported by the State Customs Service, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that a MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER minibus, driven by a 26-year-old resident of Chernivtsi region, entered the Porubne – Siret checkpoint from Romania.

The man chose the simplified customs control lane — the "green corridor," thereby declaring that the goods he was moving were not subject to written declaration and taxation with customs payments.

However, a visual inspection of the vehicle raised suspicions among State Customs Service employees regarding the presence of goods that might exceed the non-taxable limit for import into Ukraine. Therefore, the car was sent for a thorough inspection.

As a result, customs officers found a batch of expensive goods in the car's interior and luggage compartment, which were moved without signs of concealment:

footwear: Chanel, Hermès, Loro Piana, MIU MIU, Dior, Nike;

bags: GOYARD, MIU MIU;

watches: Rolex, Chanel;

glasses: Cartier;

jewelry: Hermès, Chanel, D&G;

perfumed water Hermès, Givenchy, Burberry and other cosmetics.

According to preliminary estimates, the approximate value of the discovered goods is over 6 million hryvnias.

