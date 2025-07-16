$41.820.01
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 10175 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
09:05 AM • 21735 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 40250 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 56023 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 146742 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 202861 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 223040 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 106486 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 127840 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 76188 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
08:23 AM • 21649 views
Rolex, Hermes, Chanel: Bukovynian tried to import elite goods worth UAH 6 million without declaration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

A 26-year-old resident of Chernivtsi region tried to import a batch of elite goods worth over 6 million hryvnias from Romania through the Porubne – Siret checkpoint. The man chose the "green corridor", but undeclared branded items were found during the inspection.

Rolex, Hermes, Chanel: Bukovynian tried to import elite goods worth UAH 6 million without declaration

A resident of Chernivtsi region attempted to smuggle elite goods worth over 6 million hryvnias from Romania through the Porubne – Siret checkpoint. He used the "green corridor," but during inspection, border guards discovered undeclared branded products. This was reported by the State Customs Service, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that a MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER minibus, driven by a 26-year-old resident of Chernivtsi region, entered the Porubne – Siret checkpoint from Romania.

The man chose the simplified customs control lane — the "green corridor," thereby declaring that the goods he was moving were not subject to written declaration and taxation with customs payments.

However, a visual inspection of the vehicle raised suspicions among State Customs Service employees regarding the presence of goods that might exceed the non-taxable limit for import into Ukraine. Therefore, the car was sent for a thorough inspection.

As a result, customs officers found a batch of expensive goods in the car's interior and luggage compartment, which were moved without signs of concealment:

  • footwear: Chanel, Hermès, Loro Piana, MIU MIU, Dior, Nike;
    • bags: GOYARD, MIU MIU;
      • watches: Rolex, Chanel;
        • glasses: Cartier;
          •  jewelry: Hermès, Chanel, D&G;
            • perfumed water Hermès, Givenchy, Burberry and other cosmetics.

              According to preliminary estimates, the approximate value of the discovered goods is over 6 million hryvnias.

              A man from Prykarpattia tried to smuggle 205 kg of perfume concentrates worth UAH 800,00014.07.25, 12:33 • 2932 views

