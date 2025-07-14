$41.780.04
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

A man from Prykarpattia tried to smuggle 205 kg of perfume concentrates worth UAH 800,000 14 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

At the Krakovets–Korczowa border crossing, customs officers discovered 205 kg of Swiss perfume concentrates in a MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER minibus. The 25-year-old driver from Prykarpattia chose the "green corridor" but failed to declare the goods worth over UAH 800,000.

A man from Prykarpattia tried to smuggle 205 kg of perfume concentrates worth UAH 800,000

Customs officers at the Krakovets-Korczowa checkpoint found 205 kilograms of Swiss-made perfume concentrates in a minibus. The driver, who was driving the vehicle, used the "green corridor" but did not declare goods worth more than 800 thousand hryvnias. This was reported by the State Customs Service, writes UNN.

Details

A MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER minibus driven by a 25-year-old resident of Prykarpattia arrived at the Krakovets-Korczowa checkpoint.

The driver was returning to Ukraine from Germany and chose the "green corridor" lane for customs control. It is intended for the movement of goods that are not subject to mandatory declaration and taxation with customs payments.

- the message says.

However, during the inspection of the car, customs officers found 205 kg of concentrates for the production of Swiss-made perfumes. LUZI liquids were transported in 41 metal cans weighing 5 kg. The estimated value of the goods is more than 800 thousand hryvnias.

An administrative protocol was drawn up on this fact, in accordance with Part 2 of Art. 471 of the MCU - non-declaration of goods moved across the customs border of Ukraine by citizens.

Large-scale tax evasion and electronics smuggling scheme: a series of searches conducted in "Techno Yizhak" stores11.07.25, 19:37

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
Germany
Ukraine
