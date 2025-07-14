A man from Prykarpattia tried to smuggle 205 kg of perfume concentrates worth UAH 800,000 14 July 2025

Customs officers at the Krakovets-Korczowa checkpoint found 205 kilograms of Swiss-made perfume concentrates in a minibus. The driver, who was driving the vehicle, used the "green corridor" but did not declare goods worth more than 800 thousand hryvnias. This was reported by the State Customs Service, writes UNN.

Details

A MERCEDES-BENZ SPRINTER minibus driven by a 25-year-old resident of Prykarpattia arrived at the Krakovets-Korczowa checkpoint.

The driver was returning to Ukraine from Germany and chose the "green corridor" lane for customs control. It is intended for the movement of goods that are not subject to mandatory declaration and taxation with customs payments. - the message says.

However, during the inspection of the car, customs officers found 205 kg of concentrates for the production of Swiss-made perfumes. LUZI liquids were transported in 41 metal cans weighing 5 kg. The estimated value of the goods is more than 800 thousand hryvnias.

An administrative protocol was drawn up on this fact, in accordance with Part 2 of Art. 471 of the MCU - non-declaration of goods moved across the customs border of Ukraine by citizens.

