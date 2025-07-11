Large-scale tax evasion and electronics smuggling scheme: a series of searches conducted in "Techno Yizhak" stores

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 33726 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 57295 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM • 72528 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 51702 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 60218 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 59427 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 56543 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 47591 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 37715 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM • 27909 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.4m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
Germany plans to buy more F-35 fighter jets from the US - PoliticoJuly 11, 07:19 AM • 18156 views
Ex-minister Kubrakov's home searched - sourceJuly 11, 07:56 AM • 77643 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 80039 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 55587 views
In Kharkiv, a secret weapons cache, set up by Russian special services for saboteurs, was uncovered12:24 PM • 27060 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 33726 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 57295 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 121109 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 145299 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 180655 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal drama03:54 PM • 11737 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal03:30 PM • 13111 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 56655 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 81065 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 57461 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

Large-scale tax evasion and electronics smuggling scheme: a series of searches conducted in "Techno Yizhak" stores

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1232 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches in "Techno Yizhak" stores in a case concerning tax evasion and equipment smuggling. Over 3000 units of equipment without origin documents were seized, and the involvement of customs officers is being investigated.

Large-scale tax evasion and electronics smuggling scheme: a series of searches conducted in "Techno Yizhak" stores

A large-scale tax evasion and electronics smuggling scheme has been exposed in Ukraine. Law enforcement conducted a series of searches in gadget and electronics stores "Techno Hedgehog", UNN reports.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, it has been established that a group of individuals operating under a single trademark of one of the well-known brands in the field of computer equipment and mobile phones sales deliberately divided the network into more than 100 controlled individual entrepreneurs (FOPs) in order to minimize tax obligations.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, on July 11, 2025, 26 searches were conducted as part of criminal proceedings for tax evasion and the organization of popular equipment smuggling channels. Among the items seized during the searches were over 3000 units of equipment from well-known global brands, including Apple, Garmin, Lenovo, Dell, EcoFlow, for which no origin documents were available.

- the statement says.

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts20.05.25, 08:58 • 292606 views

Also, according to the Prosecutor General's Office, the possible involvement of customs officials in the functioning of the channel for illegal movement of equipment across the state border of Ukraine outside or with concealment from customs control is being checked.

The investigation is ongoing. Measures are being taken to establish the full circle of involved persons and to compensate for the damages caused to the state by the illegal scheme, the prosecutors summarized.

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years22.05.25, 16:44 • 578616 views

Context

Earlier, journalist Yevhen Plinsky reported that on July 11, employees of the Bureau of Economic Security conducted searches in gadget and electronics stores "Techno Hedgehog".

According to him, law enforcement visited the network, which is engaged in the sale of "gray", i.e., not intended for sale in our country, Apple equipment.

"Searches ... both at the company's warehouses in Kyiv and Lviv regions, and at Lviv customs officers involved in the scheme of importing illegal phones," the journalist reported.

According to the investigation, as Plinsky writes, illegal Apple equipment entered Ukraine in so-called "Iveco buses" bypassing customs attention, and then was sent in large batches by mail to network warehouses of stores, including the warehouses of the "Techno Hedgehog" network, owned by Kharkiv entrepreneur Oleksiy Hulyi.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Apple Inc.
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9