Undamaged planes are being brought to airfields: russia is trying to downplay the scale of losses after the SBU strike

After the successful SBU operation "Web", when 41 Russian aircraft were hit, the Russians are trying in every possible way to downplay the number of lost aircraft. Instead of the burned equipment, other, undamaged aircraft are brought to the airfields so that the affected aircraft are not visible on satellite images, UNN reports.

After the successful SBU operation "Web", when 41 Russian aircraft were hit, the enemy is trying in every possible way to downplay the number of lost aircraft. According to our sources in the SBU, the Russians are bringing other, undamaged aircraft to the airfields instead of the burned equipment, so that the affected aircraft are not visible on satellite images.

OSINT analysts also record cases when a burned-out Tu-95 aircraft can be seen in the images of one of the affected airfields on June 2. And in the images of June 4, there is already a whole Tu-95 in its place.

"They put it in the same position as the affected plane was before. But the picture shows a burnt-out airfield under it," the osinters say, publishing satellite images of the airfields.

The Security Service of Ukraine showed unique footage of the special operation "Web", as a result of which 41 military aircraft of the strategic aviation of Russia were hit.

Following the results of the special operation "Web", the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of 41 military aircraft by the occupiers as a result of the SBU special operation "Web". Among the destroyed targets are strategic bombers and other combat aircraft.