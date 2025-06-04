$41.640.02
Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry
Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Undamaged planes are being brought to airfields: russia is trying to downplay the scale of losses after the SBU strike

Kyiv • UNN

 738 views

russia is moving undamaged aircraft to airfields to hide the loss of 41 aircraft after the SBU operation "Web". OSINT analysts are recording a burned-out airfield under an undamaged Tu-95 aircraft.

Undamaged planes are being brought to airfields: russia is trying to downplay the scale of losses after the SBU strike

After the successful SBU operation "Web", when 41 Russian aircraft were hit, the Russians are trying in every possible way to downplay the number of lost aircraft. Instead of the burned equipment, other, undamaged aircraft are brought to the airfields so that the affected aircraft are not visible on satellite images, UNN reports.

Details

After the successful SBU operation "Web", when 41 Russian aircraft were hit, the enemy is trying in every possible way to downplay the number of lost aircraft. According to our sources in the SBU, the Russians are bringing other, undamaged aircraft to the airfields instead of the burned equipment, so that the affected aircraft are not visible on satellite images.

OSINT analysts also record cases when a burned-out Tu-95 aircraft can be seen in the images of one of the affected airfields on June 2. And in the images of June 4, there is already a whole Tu-95 in its place.

"They put it in the same position as the affected plane was before. But the picture shows a burnt-out airfield under it," the osinters say, publishing satellite images of the airfields.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine showed unique footage of the special operation "Web", as a result of which 41 military aircraft of the strategic aviation of Russia were hit.

Add

Following the results of the special operation "Web", the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of 41 military aircraft by the occupiers as a result of the SBU special operation "Web". Among the destroyed targets are strategic bombers and other combat aircraft.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Tu-95
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
