UN warns of possible wave of refugees to Europe from Lebanon

UN warns of possible wave of refugees to Europe from Lebanon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13694 views

Due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Lebanon, the UN warns of the risk of a new wave of refugees to Europe. About a million Lebanese have already become internally displaced, which is 20% of the country's population.

Amid the escalating war between Israel and Lebanon, Europe may face another wave of refugees. This was stated by the representative of the UN Refugee Agency in Lebanon, Ivo Freissen, Euronews reports, UNN reports.

Details

The UN has warned of the risk of a humanitarian catastrophe in the Middle East amid Israel's ground invasion of Lebanon and continued air strikes.

It is noted that tens of thousands of Lebanese are forced to leave their homes and even move to neighboring Syria, where the war is also ongoing. The UN believes that people may try to reach Europe, despite the high cost of travel and other risks.

From a logistical point of view, from a security point of view, it's not easy to go anywhere else, except to flee to other regions of Lebanon or go to Syria. Otherwise, you have to go to Cyprus and Europe by boat. This is logistically difficult and less safe. And for many, it is also extremely expensive.

- said Freisen

Israel sends more troops for Lebanon operation - Air Force News02.10.24, 13:01 • 14008 views

AddendumAddendum

According to Lebanese authorities, about a million people have been internally displaced. This is about 20% of the country's population. About one and a half million Syrian refugees also live in Lebanon.

International support is now needed to provide basic vital services and infrastructure.

All our programs at UNHCR, the Refugee Agency and many other organizations, we all need money. Earlier this week, we launched an appeal together with the government. Another $25 million is desperately needed in a number of sectors

- Ivo Freisen emphasizes. 

Recall

Israel confirms a ground operation in Lebanon and says that 8 IDF soldiers were killed in several days of fighting - .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

