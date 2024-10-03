UN warns of possible wave of refugees to Europe from Lebanon

Amid the escalating war between Israel and Lebanon, Europe may face another wave of refugees. This was stated by the representative of the UN Refugee Agency in Lebanon, Ivo Freissen, Euronews reports, UNN reports.

The UN has warned of the risk of a humanitarian catastrophe in the Middle East amid Israel's ground invasion of Lebanon and continued air strikes.

It is noted that tens of thousands of Lebanese are forced to leave their homes and even move to neighboring Syria, where the war is also ongoing. The UN believes that people may try to reach Europe, despite the high cost of travel and other risks.

From a logistical point of view, from a security point of view, it's not easy to go anywhere else, except to flee to other regions of Lebanon or go to Syria. Otherwise, you have to go to Cyprus and Europe by boat. This is logistically difficult and less safe. And for many, it is also extremely expensive. - said Freisen

According to Lebanese authorities, about a million people have been internally displaced. This is about 20% of the country's population. About one and a half million Syrian refugees also live in Lebanon.

International support is now needed to provide basic vital services and infrastructure.

All our programs at UNHCR, the Refugee Agency and many other organizations, we all need money. Earlier this week, we launched an appeal together with the government. Another $25 million is desperately needed in a number of sectors - Ivo Freisen emphasizes.

