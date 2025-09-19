Umerov met with the Head of the NATO Representation to Ukraine: what was discussed

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov met with the head of the NATO Representation in Ukraine, Patrick Turner. He announced this on Facebook, UNN reports.

According to Umerov, the discussion focused on security guarantees for Ukraine, their practical implementation, "as well as steps that strengthen our interaction with the Alliance."

He emphasized: our goal is a lasting peace, based not on declarations, but on specific protection mechanisms and real security guarantees for our citizens - said the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

He indicated that a separate topic of conversation with the head of the NATO Representation was the implementation of the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) program – a new mechanism that allows partners to finance the purchase of American weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.

This allows us to quickly meet our priority defense needs and strengthens the common transatlantic front of support - Umerov emphasized.

He thanked Patrick Turner and the entire team of the NATO Representation for "consistent support and readiness to jointly strengthen the security of Ukraine and all of Europe."

The first military equipment provided for by the agreement between the USA and NATO within the framework of the PURL program arrived in Ukraine.

