Umerov met with the Head of the NATO Representation to Ukraine: what was discussed

September 18, 07:49 PM • 8186 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 16665 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 21639 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 32092 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 43419 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 24962 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 21219 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 33360 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 16489 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 51905 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
Popular news
Occupiers dropped three aerial bombs on Vozdvyzhivka, three women woundedSeptember 18, 05:43 PM • 3408 views
Former student with knives and a hammer attacked a school in Russia's Voronezh regionSeptember 18, 06:10 PM • 3032 views
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 4606 views
Fragments of an enemy UAV fell in several districts of Kyiv, damaging the trolleybus network11:21 PM • 5468 views
"Hypocritical creature": Yanina Sokolova reacted to Kharchyshyn's statement about breaking up12:25 AM • 3018 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 26666 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 43438 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhotoSeptember 18, 08:58 AM • 33239 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 33366 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 51910 views
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Andrius Kubilius
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
United Kingdom
UNN Lite
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 4608 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 28151 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 27388 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 27420 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 25767 views
Fox News
TikTok
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Umerov met with the Head of the NATO Representation to Ukraine: what was discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov met with the Head of the NATO Representation Patrick Turner. Security guarantees for Ukraine and the implementation of the PURL program, which allows financing the purchase of American weapons, were discussed.

Umerov met with the Head of the NATO Representation to Ukraine: what was discussed

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov met with the head of the NATO Representation in Ukraine, Patrick Turner. He announced this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

According to Umerov, the discussion focused on security guarantees for Ukraine, their practical implementation, "as well as steps that strengthen our interaction with the Alliance."

He emphasized: our goal is a lasting peace, based not on declarations, but on specific protection mechanisms and real security guarantees for our citizens

- said the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

He indicated that a separate topic of conversation with the head of the NATO Representation was the implementation of the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) program – a new mechanism that allows partners to finance the purchase of American weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.

This allows us to quickly meet our priority defense needs and strengthens the common transatlantic front of support

- Umerov emphasized.

He thanked Patrick Turner and the entire team of the NATO Representation for "consistent support and readiness to jointly strengthen the security of Ukraine and all of Europe."

Recall

The first military equipment provided for by the agreement between the USA and NATO within the framework of the PURL program arrived in Ukraine.

Missiles for Patriot and HIMARS: Zelenskyy responded what will be included in the aid package under the PURL program17.09.25, 18:23 • 3796 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Rustem Umerov
NATO
Europe
United States
Ukraine