Umerov met with the Head of the NATO Representation to Ukraine: what was discussed
Kyiv • UNN
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov met with the Head of the NATO Representation Patrick Turner. Security guarantees for Ukraine and the implementation of the PURL program, which allows financing the purchase of American weapons, were discussed.
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov met with the head of the NATO Representation in Ukraine, Patrick Turner. He announced this on Facebook, UNN reports.
Details
According to Umerov, the discussion focused on security guarantees for Ukraine, their practical implementation, "as well as steps that strengthen our interaction with the Alliance."
He emphasized: our goal is a lasting peace, based not on declarations, but on specific protection mechanisms and real security guarantees for our citizens
He indicated that a separate topic of conversation with the head of the NATO Representation was the implementation of the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) program – a new mechanism that allows partners to finance the purchase of American weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.
This allows us to quickly meet our priority defense needs and strengthens the common transatlantic front of support
He thanked Patrick Turner and the entire team of the NATO Representation for "consistent support and readiness to jointly strengthen the security of Ukraine and all of Europe."
Recall
The first military equipment provided for by the agreement between the USA and NATO within the framework of the PURL program arrived in Ukraine.
Missiles for Patriot and HIMARS: Zelenskyy responded what will be included in the aid package under the PURL program17.09.25, 18:23 • 3796 views