Umerov announced a Technology Staff meeting in the near future: they will work on providing long-range weapons

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, announced the upcoming preparation of a Technological Staff meeting, where issues of providing troops with reliable means will be considered: from systems to counter "Shaheds" to long-range response tools against the aggressor. He reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

In the near future, we are also preparing the format of the Technological Staff, where we will work on providing our troops with reliable means – from systems to counter "Shaheds" to long-range response tools against the aggressor. Ukrainian responses to Russia should be felt more - the message says.

Umerov also reported that this week, within the format of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, key issues of preparation for the heating season are planned to be considered: energy security, protection of critical infrastructure, and state resilience.

Relevant instructions from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are already in place, we are monitoring their implementation - he noted.

According to the NSDC Secretary, the focus is on the following issues: ensuring gas, fuel, and electricity supply, full implementation of relevant agreements with partners: readiness of critical infrastructure; protection against Russian missile and drone attacks, providing air defense units with necessary equipment.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine uses its own long-range weapons to strike Russian territory. He refuted reports of restrictions from the United States, emphasizing that this issue was never discussed.