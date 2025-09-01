$41.320.06
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 9272 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 17918 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
05:46 AM • 19753 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
05:39 AM • 20870 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 22778 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 20949 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 52363 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 89578 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 99878 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Umerov announced a Technology Staff meeting in the near future: they will work on providing long-range weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced a Technology Staff meeting, where they will discuss means of countering "Shaheds" and long-range weapons. Also, at the Staff meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, preparations for the heating season will be considered.

Umerov announced a Technology Staff meeting in the near future: they will work on providing long-range weapons

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, announced the upcoming preparation of a Technological Staff meeting, where issues of providing troops with reliable means will be considered: from systems to counter "Shaheds" to long-range response tools against the aggressor. He reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

In the near future, we are also preparing the format of the Technological Staff, where we will work on providing our troops with reliable means – from systems to counter "Shaheds" to long-range response tools against the aggressor. Ukrainian responses to Russia should be felt more

- the message says.

Umerov also reported that this week, within the format of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, key issues of preparation for the heating season are planned to be considered: energy security, protection of critical infrastructure, and state resilience.

Relevant instructions from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are already in place, we are monitoring their implementation

- he noted.

According to the NSDC Secretary, the focus is on the following issues: ensuring gas, fuel, and electricity supply, full implementation of relevant agreements with partners: readiness of critical infrastructure; protection against Russian missile and drone attacks, providing air defense units with necessary equipment.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine uses its own long-range weapons to strike Russian territory. He refuted reports of restrictions from the United States, emphasizing that this issue was never discussed.

Olga Rozgon

