Uman experiences heating disruptions due to voltage fluctuations - city council
Kyiv • UNN
In Uman, a boiler house shut down аварійно (emergently) on the morning of February 2, 2026, due to a voltage surge. This halted heat supply in the railway station area and the central part of the city.
In Uman, Cherkasy region, a boiler house was emergency shut down due to a power surge, heating will be restored after repair work, the Uman City Council reported on Monday on Facebook, writes UNN.
Due to a power surge, around 4 a.m. on February 2, 2026, the boiler house that provides heat to the railway station area and the central part of the city was emergency shut down.
Currently, as stated, a complex of emergency recovery works is being carried out.
"Upon completion of repair work, heat supply will be restored," the mayor's office said.
