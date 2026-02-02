Uman experiences heating disruptions due to voltage fluctuations - city council

In Uman, Cherkasy region, a boiler house was emergency shut down due to a power surge, heating will be restored after repair work, the Uman City Council reported on Monday on Facebook, writes UNN.

Due to a power surge, around 4 a.m. on February 2, 2026, the boiler house that provides heat to the railway station area and the central part of the city was emergency shut down. - reported the city council.

Currently, as stated, a complex of emergency recovery works is being carried out.

"Upon completion of repair work, heat supply will be restored," the mayor's office said.

Cherkasy and the region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: four injured