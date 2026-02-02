Uman experiences heating disruptions due to voltage fluctuations - city council

$42.810.04
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
04:56 PM • 3112 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
03:28 PM • 11658 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 20902 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 34866 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 58993 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 74596 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frosts
February 1, 11:12 AM • 51319 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 50597 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 36435 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
Publications
Exclusives
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 84525 views
Uman experiences heating disruptions due to voltage fluctuations due to a voltage surge

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3140 views

In Uman, a boiler house shut down аварійно (emergently) on the morning of February 2, 2026, due to a voltage surge. This halted heat supply in the railway station area and the central part of the city.

In Uman, Cherkasy region, a boiler house was emergency shut down due to a power surge, heating will be restored after repair work, the Uman City Council reported on Monday on Facebook, writes UNN.

Due to a power surge, around 4 a.m. on February 2, 2026, the boiler house that provides heat to the railway station area and the central part of the city was emergency shut down.

- reported the city council.

Currently, as stated, a complex of emergency recovery works is being carried out.

"Upon completion of repair work, heat supply will be restored," the mayor's office said.

Cherkasy and the region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: four injured

Julia Shramko

Society
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Electricity
Cherkasy Oblast
Uman