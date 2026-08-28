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Ukrzaliznytsia reported a reduction in train delays

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1814 views

Train delays in Ukraine are gradually decreasing, and waiting rooms have been opened free of charge. World Central Kitchen supported nearly 30 trains.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported a reduction in train delays

As of 3:30 a.m., train delays in Ukraine persist but are gradually decreasing. Waiting rooms at railway stations have been opened free of charge for all passengers waiting for delayed services. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, writes UNN.

Details

The company noted that the World Central Kitchen organization provided assistance to passengers and railway crews. In total, support was provided to nearly three dozen trains.

Teams in Kyiv, Poltava, Znamianka, Khmelnytskyi, Shepetivka, Lviv, Ternopil, Rivne, Nizhyn, Konotop and other cities joined the coordination of assistance simultaneously.

In Kyiv, the World Central Kitchen team spent more than 12 hours at the railway station. Meanwhile, Shepetivka set a record for the number of hot meals served — 1,120 portions were distributed there in one day.

Ukrzaliznytsia thanked the World Central Kitchen team, railway workers and conductors who joined the effort, as well as passengers for their understanding of the situation.

Due to massive Russian attacks and train delays, paid waiting lounges at railway stations have been made free of charge until Friday morning27.08.26, 19:07 • 6752 views

Stepan Haftko

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