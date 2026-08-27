Due to massive Russian attacks and train delays, paid waiting lounges at railway stations have been made free of charge until Friday morning

Against the backdrop of significant train delays caused by ballistic shelling by the russian armed forces in nearly all regions of Ukraine, all paid waiting lounges at the country's railway stations will be free of charge for passengers until the morning of Friday, August 28. UNN reports this, citing the official Telegram channel of Ukraine's national carrier.

The company said that railway workers are working to restore the schedule and ensure the safe movement of trains. At the same time, stations remain open to passengers who have to wait longer for their trains due to the delays.

Details

All paid waiting lounges are temporarily available free of charge to all passengers. In particular, they can be used by families with children, elderly people, and other passengers who are forced to wait for their train to depart.

At the stations, passengers can also drink water and warm up with tea. In addition, the "Points of Invincibility" continue to operate, where passengers can charge mobile phones and other devices and stay during the unavoidable wait.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" emphasized that, amid the difficult security situation, the railway continues to operate and is trying to ensure that passengers are transported to their destinations.

In difficult moments, we do not leave passengers alone with the situation: the railway continues to operate and is doing everything possible to ensure that everyone reaches their destination safely — the national carrier said in a statement.

Reminder

On August 27, due to massive shelling, about 90 trains are delayed, with the longest delay reaching 17 hours. Passengers on trains delayed by more than 5 hours will be provided with meals.