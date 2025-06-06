$41.480.16
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
June 5, 04:58 PM • 53455 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 109146 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 80536 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 82134 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 81985 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 63941 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 91495 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 64478 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50378 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67913 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Погода
+25°
0m/s
78%
750mm
"Ukrzaliznytsia" promises to restore the section in Kyiv region damaged by the Russian shelling by the end of the day

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

Trains of the Trypillia direction will temporarily run through Fastiv without stopping at Vydubychi. Minor train delays are possible.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" promises to restore the section in Kyiv region damaged by the Russian shelling by the end of the day

The railway section in the Kyiv region, damaged by the Russian attack, is planned to be restored by the end of the day. Trains of the Trypillia direction will temporarily run through Fastiv without stopping at Vydubychi, possible temporary delays of trains, the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported on Friday, reports UNN

Work on the restoration of the railway section in the Kyiv region, damaged as a result of the enemy attack, is planned to be completed by the end of the current day. At this time, trains of the Trypillia direction will run on a reserve route through Fastiv (respectively, without stopping at the Vydubychi station). In this regard, minor delays are possible

- the message of Ukrzaliznytsia reads.

The following trains will run to/from the Pidgirtsi station:

  • №6702/01 – on the route Pidgirtsi – Myronivka (instead of Kyiv – Myronivka);
    • №6724/23 – on the route Myronivka – Pidgirtsi (instead of Myronivka – Kyiv);
      • №6704/03 – on the route Pidgirtsi – Myronivka (instead of Kyiv-Volynskyi – Myronivka).

        All deviations from the schedule of long-distance trains can be seen on the portal

        It was reported that the tracks in the Kyiv region were damaged by enemy shelling, a number of trains in the Trypillia direction will follow a reserve route through Fastiv (respectively, without stopping at the Vydubychi station).

        Tatiana Kraevskaya

