"Ukrzaliznytsia" promises to restore the section in Kyiv region damaged by the Russian shelling by the end of the day

The railway section in the Kyiv region, damaged by the Russian attack, is planned to be restored by the end of the day. Trains of the Trypillia direction will temporarily run through Fastiv without stopping at Vydubychi, possible temporary delays of trains, the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported on Friday, reports UNN.

Work on the restoration of the railway section in the Kyiv region, damaged as a result of the enemy attack, is planned to be completed by the end of the current day. At this time, trains of the Trypillia direction will run on a reserve route through Fastiv (respectively, without stopping at the Vydubychi station). In this regard, minor delays are possible - the message of Ukrzaliznytsia reads.

The following trains will run to/from the Pidgirtsi station:

№6702/01 – on the route Pidgirtsi – Myronivka (instead of Kyiv – Myronivka);

№6724/23 – on the route Myronivka – Pidgirtsi (instead of Myronivka – Kyiv);

№6704/03 – on the route Pidgirtsi – Myronivka (instead of Kyiv-Volynskyi – Myronivka).

All deviations from the schedule of long-distance trains can be seen on the portal.

Earlier

It was reported that the tracks in the Kyiv region were damaged by enemy shelling, a number of trains in the Trypillia direction will follow a reserve route through Fastiv (respectively, without stopping at the Vydubychi station).