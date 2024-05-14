ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84950 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108132 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150944 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154920 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251037 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174281 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165516 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148358 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226282 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Ukrzaliznytsia launches updated website for ticketing

Ukrzaliznytsia launches updated website for ticketing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14182 views

Ukrzaliznytsia has launched an updated website for purchasing railway tickets with a modern design and enhanced functionality, including account verification via Diia.Signature and the possibility of cashless payment.

Ukrzaliznytsia, with the support of Mastercard, has developed and is launching an updated website for purchasing railway tickets in beta mode. It was built using modern design and IT solutions. This was reported by the press service of UZ, UNN reports .

An updated product has been launched for passengers who are used to buying tickets through the website. From now on, the web version of the ticketing service offers advanced and convenient functionality, including account verification via Diia.Signature. Thanks to the well-coordinated work of our IT team, Passenger Company and partners, we continue to improve the quality of digitalization of Ukrzaliznytsia services,

- said Yevhen Lyashchenko, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

The following features are available on the updated website:

  • purchase tickets for any train;
  • including tickets for the Kyiv - Warsaw and Kyiv - Vienna trains after verification of your account via Diia.Signature;
  • refund of tickets for international flights; purchase of tickets for women's compartments;
  • cashless payment for tickets using Apple Pay and Google Pay, and much more.

It is noted that the new resource is available at https://booking-new.uz.gov.ua/, and the transition will be carried out gradually for the comfort of all users.

Recall

Following a competitive bidding process, Ukrzaliznytsia selected Pontem.UA LLC as the new supplier of food for Intercity+ high-speed trains for the next 5 years.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Economy
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
viennaVienna
warsawWarsaw
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising