Ukrzaliznytsia launches updated website for ticketing

Ukrzaliznytsia, with the support of Mastercard, has developed and is launching an updated website for purchasing railway tickets in beta mode. It was built using modern design and IT solutions. This was reported by the press service of UZ, UNN reports .

An updated product has been launched for passengers who are used to buying tickets through the website. From now on, the web version of the ticketing service offers advanced and convenient functionality, including account verification via Diia.Signature. Thanks to the well-coordinated work of our IT team, Passenger Company and partners, we continue to improve the quality of digitalization of Ukrzaliznytsia services, - said Yevhen Lyashchenko, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

The following features are available on the updated website:

purchase tickets for any train;

including tickets for the Kyiv - Warsaw and Kyiv - Vienna trains after verification of your account via Diia.Signature;

refund of tickets for international flights; purchase of tickets for women's compartments;

cashless payment for tickets using Apple Pay and Google Pay, and much more.

It is noted that the new resource is available at https://booking-new.uz.gov.ua/, and the transition will be carried out gradually for the comfort of all users.

Recall

