Ukrzaliznytsia canceled two suburban routes in Kharkiv region on January 28

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
03:48 AM • 4960 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 22492 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 39231 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 30921 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 44695 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 27489 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 48282 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 24713 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 18459 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 40207 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
1.4m/s
93%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Kharkiv region, rescue operations have been completed on the train attacked by a "Shahed"; the exact number of victims will be reported after DNA examinationJanuary 27, 09:31 PM • 5622 views
Gold price once again reached an all-time high amid global instabilityJanuary 27, 10:12 PM • 6624 views
A series of explosions rocked Crimea: Kerch Bridge closed, airfields attacked - monitorsJanuary 27, 10:31 PM • 10507 views
A photo of Trump with Putin, taken during a meeting in Alaska, appeared in the White HouseJanuary 27, 10:53 PM • 4414 views
The Hungarian government launched a petition against financial aid to Ukraine before the elections with provocative images of ZelenskyyJanuary 27, 11:29 PM • 9768 views
Publications
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 44695 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 33353 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 48282 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 47659 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget itJanuary 27, 11:34 AM • 40207 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Jerome Powell
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Italy
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 16567 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 16479 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 24117 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 27892 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 35038 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Truth Social
Shahed-136

Ukrzaliznytsia canceled two suburban routes in Kharkiv region on January 28

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Ukrzaliznytsia canceled suburban routes No. 6809 Blyzniuky – Husarivka and No. 6812 Husarivka – Lozova on January 28 due to technical reasons. Passengers are advised to plan their trips in advance and monitor for updates.

Ukrzaliznytsia canceled two suburban routes in Kharkiv region on January 28

"Ukrzaliznytsia" announced temporary changes in the schedule of suburban trains in the Kharkiv region. Due to technical reasons and the need to adjust the schedule on Wednesday, January 28, several routes were completely canceled. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the official statement of the carrier, on January 28, the following trains will temporarily not run:

  • No. 6809 Blyznyuky – Husarivka;
    • No. 6812 Husarivka – Lozova.

      The railway workers apologize for the inconvenience and urge passengers to plan their trips in advance, taking into account these changes.

      "Ukrzaliznytsia" continues to monitor the state of infrastructure in the region and promises to promptly inform about the resumption of traffic on the specified section. Passengers are advised to track updates in the official chatbot or on the information boards of the stations. 

      Ukrzaliznytsia warned of significant train delays in Kharkiv and Odesa regions28.01.26, 01:55 • 2300 views

      Stepan Haftko

      Society
      Technology
      Kharkiv Oblast
      Ukrainian Railways