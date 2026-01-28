Ukrzaliznytsia canceled two suburban routes in Kharkiv region on January 28
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrzaliznytsia canceled suburban routes No. 6809 Blyzniuky – Husarivka and No. 6812 Husarivka – Lozova on January 28 due to technical reasons. Passengers are advised to plan their trips in advance and monitor for updates.
"Ukrzaliznytsia" announced temporary changes in the schedule of suburban trains in the Kharkiv region. Due to technical reasons and the need to adjust the schedule on Wednesday, January 28, several routes were completely canceled. This is reported by UNN.
Details
According to the official statement of the carrier, on January 28, the following trains will temporarily not run:
- No. 6809 Blyznyuky – Husarivka;
- No. 6812 Husarivka – Lozova.
The railway workers apologize for the inconvenience and urge passengers to plan their trips in advance, taking into account these changes.
"Ukrzaliznytsia" continues to monitor the state of infrastructure in the region and promises to promptly inform about the resumption of traffic on the specified section. Passengers are advised to track updates in the official chatbot or on the information boards of the stations.
