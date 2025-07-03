Ukrnafta gas station was insignificantly damaged by explosions on the M06 highway and continues to operate as usual

The Ukrnafta gas station suffered minor damage as a result of explosions in the village of Berezyna, Hlybochytska community, on the international highway M06 near Zhytomyr, and continues to operate normally. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's Facebook page.

Details

The company reported that traffic on the road is difficult, and emergency services are working at the scene.

A terrible man-made situation occurred in the village of Berezyna near Zhytomyr. Powerful explosions destroyed houses, infrastructure facilities, and, in particular, gas stations along the international highway M06, which were at the epicenter of the explosion. There are reports of casualties - the post says.

It is noted that free coffee was organized for all rescuers, medics, police, local residents, and everyone who was affected or is involved in overcoming the consequences of the explosion at the UKRNAFTA gas station.

"Everything we have in stock is for you," Ukrnafta informed.

Recall

On Wednesday, July 2, an explosion occurred in the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region, as a result of which there were casualties. The blast wave also damaged nearby houses.

The incident with the explosion on the M-06 "Kyiv—Chop" highway in Zhytomyr region is under the personal control of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A relief headquarters has been deployed at the scene, and rescuers and other specialists are working.

The number of victims of the explosion near Zhytomyr on Wednesday evening, July 2, increased to 24 people. Among them are four children.