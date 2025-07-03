Ukrnafta gas station was insignificantly damaged by explosions on the M06 highway and continues to operate as usual

$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
06:14 PM • 8735 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 84462 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 68600 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 62252 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
July 2, 11:29 AM • 60091 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 49877 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 54598 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 124514 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 42554 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 46727 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.3m/s
70%
751mm
Popular news
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 78277 views
Russia's experimental naval drones exploded without reaching Ukrainian waters - BudanovJuly 2, 02:35 PM • 3365 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 31231 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 20561 views
Explosion likely occurred at a gas station in Zhytomyr - social mediaJuly 2, 03:40 PM • 4644 views
Publications
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 84465 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 78305 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the marketJuly 2, 01:18 PM • 95302 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 130297 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 112936 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 20579 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 31248 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 40682 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 96704 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 54288 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Ukrnafta gas station was insignificantly damaged by explosions on the M06 highway and continues to operate as usual

Kyiv • UNN

 • 313 views

The Ukrnafta PJSC gas station in Berezyna, Hlybochytsia community, sustained minor damage from explosions but continues to operate. Emergency services are working at the scene where there are casualties, and traffic is difficult.

Ukrnafta gas station was insignificantly damaged by explosions on the M06 highway and continues to operate as usual

The Ukrnafta gas station suffered minor damage as a result of explosions in the village of Berezyna, Hlybochytska community, on the international highway M06 near Zhytomyr, and continues to operate normally. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's Facebook page.

Details

The company reported that traffic on the road is difficult, and emergency services are working at the scene.

A terrible man-made situation occurred in the village of Berezyna near Zhytomyr. Powerful explosions destroyed houses, infrastructure facilities, and, in particular, gas stations along the international highway M06, which were at the epicenter of the explosion. There are reports of casualties

- the post says.

It is noted that free coffee was organized for all rescuers, medics, police, local residents, and everyone who was affected or is involved in overcoming the consequences of the explosion at the UKRNAFTA gas station.

"Everything we have in stock is for you," Ukrnafta informed.

Recall

On Wednesday, July 2, an explosion occurred in the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region, as a result of which there were casualties. The blast wave also damaged nearby houses.

The incident with the explosion on the M-06 "Kyiv—Chop" highway in Zhytomyr region is under the personal control of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A relief headquarters has been deployed at the scene, and rescuers and other specialists are working.

The number of victims of the explosion near Zhytomyr on Wednesday evening, July 2, increased to 24 people. Among them are four children.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Facebook
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9